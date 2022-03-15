Reese’s Launches Basketball Tryouts For Its Virtual University

Late last year, Reese’s launched Reese’s University, a new marketing initiative for the beloved candy maker. Since it’s now March and the NCCA College Basketball Tournament will soon dominate the news cycle, the company announced its also launching a nationwide recruitment process for its own basketball team…in a sense.

Beginning immediately through March 23rd, the company is hosting “tryouts” through wwww.ReeseUniversity.com. To “try out” for the team, all you need to do is fill out out a form and tell a story about your connection with the name Reese. 12 “players” will then be selected to form the fictional basketball team of Reese’s University, a fictional university.

“Basketball skills can be learned, but greatness – that has to come from within,” says Coach PB, head coach at Reese’s University. “Whether you’re a Reese, Reece, Rhys or Riess that can (or cannot) dribble a ball or, better yet, toss a Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup into your mouth, try out for the chance to become part of the greatest basketball team there ever will be.”

The winners of the contest will at least walk away with something. Playing off the NCAA’s new NIL (name, image, and likeness) policies, Reese’s says the 12 winners will win the first-ever “RIL,” or Reese’s, Image, and Likeness, deal. That includes custom Reese’s University basketball swag and enough Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups “to cover the length of a basketball court.”

To read the contest’s full rules and “try out information,” click here.