Reese’s Launching Online University Complete With Swag-Filled Bookstore

If you’re a fan of Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, you may soon be able to attend Reese’s University—the first higher education outfit inspired by a candy brand. Sure, Reese’s University isn’t an actual establishment where you can get a PhD in the confectionary arts, but it will soon have a killer “bookstore” where you’ll soon be able to buy actual Reese’s-related memorabilia.

Reese’s University looks to be a new multi-layered marketing campaign created by Hershey to help build the community surrounding one of the company’s most popular products. Fans of the chocolate and peanut butter treats are encouraged to “apply” to Reese’s University, where 99.9-percent of all applicants will be accepted.

“There’s no better time to bite into the life you want than now. Reese’s University invites you to submit your application,” the site reads. “Tell us who you are, why you’re awesome, and what makes you a true Fighting Cuppy. If you also want to tell us why we’re awesome, we never turn down flattery. Acceptance is pretty much guaranteed. The benefits and sense of accomplishment are life long.”

Since you have to give your address and e-mail, it’s likely the company will use Reese’s University applicants for test releases and things of that nature as the company continues to innovate its line. After all, the past month alone saw the introduction of two huge Reese’s innovations—the foot-long Reese’s Peanut Butter Bar and the Reese’s Peanut Butter Pie.

In addition to any distribution lists, the Reese’s University website will also include a store come January filled with t-shirts, hoodies, and the like. Some imagery included on the faux-university websites can be seen using the school’s “Fighting Cuppies” mascot, and that’s something that will likely carry over into the merchandising efforts as well.

You can find out more information about Reese’s University right here.