Richard Gere Hospitalized With Pneumonia

Richard Gere has been hospitalized with pneumonia during a family vacation in Mexico, according to TMZ. While normally news like this would be mostly negative, Gere is doing okay and will be fine after he receives treatment for the illness. The legendary actor developed a cough before going on vacation, but his ailment got so bad that he was forced to be hospitalized where he was diagnosed with pneumonia. Gere was treated overnight and was given antibiotics to combat the pneumonia. However, it is unclear what day he arrived at the hospital in Nuevo Vallarta. Gere was on vacation celebrating the 40th birthday of his wife, Alejandra Silva, who posted about the vacation on Instagram this Thursday. TMZ is reporting that the actor is doing much better for now and we hope that he makes a speedy recovery.

What has Richard Gere Been Up To Lately?

Gere's most recent project is Maybe I Do. Here's the official description of the film: "With a star-studded ensemble cast Maybe I Do stars Diane Keaton, Richard Gere, Susan Sarandon, Emma Roberts, Luke Bracey, and William H. Macy in a multi-generational romantic comedy. Michelle (Roberts) and Allen (Bracey) have reached the point in their relationship to take the next steps toward marriage. Thinking it is a good idea to invite their parents to finally meet, they set a dinner and make it a family affair. To everyone's surprise, the affair takes on a whole new meaning as the parents already know each other all too well — they've been cheating on their spouses for months…with each other. Trapped in this precarious predicament, they try to hide their dalliances from the kids while confronting their spouse's lovers head-on. Let the games begin!"

Speaking with ComicBook.com about the new romantic comedy, Gere revealed that there a few of his films that he feels deserved to break through more than they did, but that The Hoax was "a really good film" that just didn't quite break through.

"There's quite a few. I was just talking to Lasse Hallstrom the other day. Lass and I, the first movie Lasse and I made together was called The Hoax. It's a really good film and for whatever reason it just didn't break through, but The Hoax was a really, really good film."

Maybe I Do opens in theaters on January 27th.