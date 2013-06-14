Richard Schiff Hospitalized With COVID-19

✖

Earlier this month, The West Wing and Man of Steel actor Richard Schiff confirmed that he and wife Sheila Kelley had been diagnosed with COVID-19. On Tuesday, the actor offered an update. He confirmed that he needed to go to a hospital for treatment and that Kelley is home but is still battling the virus. Covid update. Thank you all for so much love and support," Schiff tweeted. "You're making it so much easier for @thesheilakelley and me. I am in the hospital on Remdesivir, O2 and steroids showing some improvement every day. Sheila is home and doing better but still fairly ill. Love you all."

On November 10th, Schiff tweeted out his diagnosis. "On Election Day I tested positive for Covid-19. This has been the most bizarre week of our lives. @thesheilakelley is also positive. This is tough. We are determined to find a way to health again. We root for everyone out there who are struggling with this thing. Love from here."

Kelley added in a tweet, "We are hanging in there. Spiraling love from one to the other. That and deep slow long breaths." On Friday, Kelley offered an update. "Covid update. Richard is definitely slammed a bit harder than me or @schiffboat," she tweeted. "Gus and I are having a better day than yesterday. @Richard_Schiff had a better day yesterday. Please send lots of prayers."

Schiff is most recognizable for playing Toby Ziegler in the beloved political drama The West Wing. He won the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series Emmy Award for the role in 2000. His other parts include turns in HBO's Ballers and ABC's The Good Doctor, and in Man of Steel, he played the DC Universe scientist Emil Hamilton.

Schiff grows a joining list of celebrities who have contracted the coronavirus during the pandemic. Others include Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Idris Elba, Anna Camp, and JK Rowling.

Experts worry that coronavirus diagnoses will continue to serve as the season changes and folks seek to escape the cold weather with indoor events and gatherings. As of Tuesday, the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center reports more than 11.2 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States and more than 247,000 coronavirus deaths.

COVID-19 also continues to affect the entertainment industry. Most blockbusters have suffered delays into at least 2021, with many smaller films having their home media releases expedited. Movie theaters continue to struggle as a result with no clear end in sight.