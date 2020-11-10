Man of Steel and The West Wing Actor Richard Schiff Reveals He Has COVID-19

✖

Richard Schiff is the latest celebrity to reveal they've been diagnosed with COVID-19. Tuesday afternoon, the Emmy-winning The West Wing alumnus took to Twitter to reveal both he and his wife, LA Law star Sheila Kelley, have tested positive for the virus. Though Schiff didn't reveal any symptoms he and his wife may have been exhibiting, he offered a ray of hope to those who follow him, saying the duo is determined to find a way back to peak health.

"On Election Day I tested positive for Covid-19," Schiff tweeted. "This has been the most bizarre week of our lives. @the sheilakelley is also positive. This is tough. We are determined to find a way to health again. We root for everyone out there who are struggling with this thing. Love from here."

Best known for playing Toby Ziegler on Aaron Sorkin's The West Wing, Schiff has also earned sizable roles in HBO's Ballers and ABC's The Good Doctor. The actor also appeared in Man of Steel as Emil Hamilton. Schiff won an Emmy in 2000 for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his West Wing role.

Other celebrities diagnosed with COVID-19 since March have included Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Idris Elba, Anna Camp, and JK Rowling, amongst others.

As the weather changes seasons again, coronavirus numbers are on the rise across the country. Through Monday night, the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center reports more than 10.3 million cases have been confirmed across the country, resulting in approximately 240,00 deaths.

