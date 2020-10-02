Chris Evans Outraged Over Attack On Rick Moranis: "My Blood Is Boiling"

✖

This morning brought the shocking news that fan-favorite actor Rick Moranis was recovering from an unprovoked attacked on the Upper West Side in New York City. The entire horrifying event was caught on camera and police quickly brought it to social media in an effort to find the alleged suspect. Fans of Moranis' extensive film and television work quickly wished him well and hoped for a resolution to the event, but even celebrities chimed in and hoped the perpertrator could be brought to justice. Captain America himself Christ Evans was one of these voices, writing in a tweet: "My blood is boiling. Find this man. You don’t touch Rick Moranis."

Ryan Reynolds, who recently worked with the 67 year old actor in a commercial and brought him out of retirement, also chimed in on the event, writing: "Should have known not to subject Rick to the year 2020. Glad to hear he’s okay." Moranis was taken to a local hospital after the incident and reported pain his head, back, and hip. After he was released he then reported the crime at the police precinct.

A representative for the actor confirmed that he's feeling okay, telling THR: "He is fine but grateful for everyone’s thoughts and well wishes."

My blood is boiling. Find this man. You don’t touch Rick Moranis. https://t.co/VXBbTjdDwa — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) October 2, 2020

Moranis is of course best known for roles in classics like Ghostbusters and Honey I Shrunk The Kids, and we are wishing him a speedy recovery. His appearance in the commercial for Mint Mobile with Reynolds marked the first time he'd appeared on-screen in over 20 years, though he has lent his voice to several projects over the years.

The actor has pretty publicly passed on some big opportunities recently, including the upcoming Ghostbusters: Afterlife, which will feature many other cast members of the original film. That alone gave Disney fans pause about perhaps seeming him inthe Disney+ follow-up to Honey, I Shrunk the Kids, which sent a shockwave across the internet when it was confirmed Moranis would be reprising his role as Wayne Szalinski. Josh Gad will also star in the series, playing an adult version of Wayne's son.

As of this writing no further details on the incident or potential arrests have been made, with the NYPD Crime Stoppers account tweeting: "Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential."