RITZ Brings Back Nostalgic Treat for National S'mores Day

Earlier this year RITZ and OREO teamed up to give snack fans what they've been craving for years when they released the first of its kind RITZ x OREO collaboration. The collaboration was met with great excitement by snack fans and now RITZ is back once again giving the public what it demands when it comes to snack time, jus tin time for National S'mores Day. On Wednesday, RITZ announced the re-introduction of an early Y2K-era favorite, the iconic RITZ Bits S'mores.

RITZ Bits S'mores are pretty much what you'd expect them to be. The treat pairs a bite sized RITZ cracker with chocolatey, marshmallowy flavored filling to create a little sandwich similar to that of campfire s'more. The snack was a popular one, but sadly discontinued and fans have been hoping to see the treat come back ever since. There are even petitions asking for the return of RITZ Bits S'mores so the news that they are coming back will certainly be welcome.

However, there is a little bit of a catch. The iconic RITZ Bits S'mores aren't coming back to store shelves. Instead, starting today — Wednesday, August 10th — fans can enter on RITZ social media channels for a chance to win a free pack of the very limited edition treat. Fans can visit @RITZCrackers on Instagram and Twitter for their chance to win. Here's what they have to do:

• Instagram: Follow @RITZCrackers and comment on the S'mores post tagging a friend

• Twitter: Follow @RITZCrackers and tag a friend on the S'mores post with the hashtag #RITZBitsSmores

Interestingly, RITZ isn't the only brand celebrating National S'mores Day today. Reynolds recently shared their own plans to celebrate this tasty holiday by rolling out recipes for Pickle S'mores as well as Caramel S'more and Bacon Cookies as well as the more traditional Campfire Crunch Cookies. You can check out more about that here.

Are you excited for the RITZ Bits S'mores limited edition drop? Are you going to try to win a pack of the treat? How are you celebrating National S'mores Day? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!