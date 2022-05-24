OREO Announces Limited-Edition Collaboration With RITZ Crackers

✖

When it comes to snacking, there are two major categories that people often have decide between, salty and sweet and oftentimes it's a combination of those two flavor profiles that are what people crave. For years, many snack fans have been satisfying that craving by pairing two beloved favorites — RITZ crackers and OREO cookies. Now, RITZ and OREO are making that combo official for a limited time. On Tuesday, Mondelez, the company behind both iconic brands announced the first-of-its-kind RITZ x OREO collaboration.

"Over the past few years, RITZ has been exploring innovative partnerships and experience to spark excitement around our most iconic, buttery cracker," Alexis Yap, RITZ Senior Brand Manager said in a statement. "We couldn't resist the opportunity to collaborate with our friends at OREO on a snack that's part salty cracker, part chocolate cookie, and entirely delicious. This is a collab our fans won't want to miss!"

On Thursday, May 26th at 12pm ET, Mondelez is launching the mashup that is quite literally one part RITZ and one part OREO with layers of peanut butter flavored creme and Oreo creme in the middle. But this isn't an ordinary launch. The RITZ X OREO collaboration is a very limited edition that will be available at the aforementioned time at OREO.com/RITZ where fans who act fast can get one free pack of the treat — they only have to pay $3.95 for shipping. Given that this mashup has been a long-demanded one, it's likely they will go very fast.

"At OREO, we are constantly exploring playful ways to excite our fans, from innovative limited-edition flavors to unexpected collaborations," Sydney Kranzmann, OREO Senior Brand Manager said. "This RITZ X OREO product marks our first product collaboration with our friends at RITZ and we can't wait to hear what OREO superfans think about this new take on the classic combination of chocolate and peanut butter!"

While this is a first-of-its-kind collaboration between RITZ and OREO, this is far from the first time OREO has had some creative partnerships. Last year, the brand paired up with Barefoot Wines to release a cookie-inspired wine and in 2020, Milk's Favorite Cookie even released a limited-edition OREO-scented candle — and that doesn't even include all of the fun movie tie-in varieties that have been released in recent years.

As was mentioned above, the RITZ X OREO collaboration is a very limited-edition release, so if you're eager to give the official take on the beloved at-home fan flavor mashup a try, head to OREO.com/RITZ on Thursday, May 26th at noon ET.

Will you be trying to get your hands on the RITZ X OREO collab? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!