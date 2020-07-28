Riverdale: Vanessa Morgan's Husband Files For Divorce Amid Pregnancy Reveal

✖

Last week, Riverdale's Vanessa Morgan revealed that she's expecting her first child, sharing the happy news as well as the child's sex with a touching Instagram post. Now, just a few days later, it seems that as one chapter of Morgan's life is beginning another is closing. Morgan's husband of just six months, Chicago White Sox pitcher Michael Kopech filed for divorce from Morgan on June 19, according to the Chicago Tribune.

According to the report, Kopech filed for divorce on June 19 in Morris County, Texas. Morgan had taken to social media last Friday to announce that she is pregnant with a boy and is due in January. Kopech is not mentioned in her announcement and appears to be absence from the photos and videos she shared, one of which revealed that Morgan found out she was pregnant on May 20. Morgan and Kopech married in January with Morgan's Riverdale costars Skeet Ulrich and Madelaine Petsch among those in attendance. The couple were engaged during Fourth of July weekend in 2019.

"Was debating keeping this part of my life hidden but I knew people would see pictures eventually with my belly & I wanted you guys to hear it from me," she said on Instagram. "I do want to keep this chapter of my life private but did want to be the first to share the news. I am overjoyed to be welcoming my baby boy into the world this January 💙 It's almost like everything I thought mattered in this life has completely changed. We're here for such a greater purpose and life is so precious."

"I can't believe how much growth & strength you've already given me as your mom. It's like God knew I needed you, my angel. The universe works in mysterious ways but always times everything the way it was meant to be,” Morgan continued. “Lil one you were made with so much love & already exude a light so strong it warms my belly. Thank you God for this blessing ☺️ I'm just so happy & can't wait to dedicate everyday to being the best mommy I can be 💙 'I'll love you forever I'll like you for always as long as I'm living my baby you'll be 🎶' - if you know you know #preggers 🤰🏽 👶🏼."

Per the Tribune, a rep for Morgan confirmed that Kopech is the baby's father but declined further comment.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.