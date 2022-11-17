Ryan Reynolds and Jane Seymour Team Up for Hilarious Ad That Will Help You Survive the Holidays

Ryan Reynolds is known best for his acting roles and he will soon be returning to his biggest part, Deadpool. However, the actor has also become known for making some hilarious ads. In his latest video, he's teaming up with Jane Seymour who is best known for starring in Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman in the '90s. She also has her own Kay Jewelers collection and teamed up with Reynolds for "The Open Bottle Collection." The new ad is for her jewelry line with Rerynolds' gin company, Aviation Gin, and it hilariously pokes fun at her notorious Kay commercials.

"Dr. Gin, Medicine Woman. @janeseymour @aviationgin," Reynolds shared on Instagram. "Every gin begins with gin," his production company, Maximum Effort, joked in the comments. This, of course, is referring to the Kay Jewelers motto, "Every kiss begins with Kay." Seymour also shared the ad on Instagram and wrote, "Cheers @vancityreynolds 🍸 The Holidays mean family time, and family time means... it's time to open up a bottle of @aviationgin! 😉⁣⁣ All jokes aside, these very limited, beautiful bottle charms are available at shop.aviationgin.com now! 100 percent of the proceeds benefit @theopenheartsfoundation, secure yours while you can! ♥️" The pendants are available in three styles: The Aviation Airplane Pendant ($265), The Olive Pick Pendant ($200), and The Lemon Twist Pendant ($400). You can watch the ad below:

When Will Spirited Be Released?

This Aviation Gin ad isn't the only holiday-themed project Reynolds has this year. He's also teaming up with Will Ferrell for the upcoming holiday movie, Spirited, which was released in select theaters on November 11th and will be streaming on Apple TV+ on November 18th. The movie is "a musical project based on Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol" that was written and directed by Sean Anders and John Morris, who worked with Ferrell on the Daddy's Home movies. Ferrell's Gloria Sanchez, Reynolds' Maximum Effort, and Mosaic are producing the holiday film. Reynolds will take on the part of an Ebenezer Scrooge-like character, putting him in the crosshairs of the various ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future. Ferrell is expected to play the Ghost of Christmas Present and Octavia Spencer is signed on to play Reynolds' "good-natured co-worker." You can read some early reviews for the movie here.

Are you excited about Spirited? Tell us in the comments! You can also learn more about The Open Bottle Collection here.