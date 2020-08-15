Ryan Reynolds Begs Young People to Stop Partying During Pandemic: "Don't Kill My Mom"

✖

Ryan Reynolds is asking young people to quit partying during the pandemic by pleading with them to keep his mother safe. “Don’t kill my Mom” sounds harsh, but there are real consequences for older populations that contract the disease. B.C. Premier John Horgan asked the Deadpool actor to encourage the younger population to pass on the partying in an effort to keep themselves safe. While Reynolds is no medical authority, he did his best to answer the call in his trademark humorous way. It’s been a long couple of months for everyone who’s tried to enforce social distancing in their daily lives and worn masks. But, as the summer wanes on this side of the pond, more people are getting anxious and taking chances they wouldn’t have earlier.

Called your office. Left a message. pic.twitter.com/CGp2IZagrD — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 14, 2020

“Premier Horgan, Ryan Reynolds here, I got your message about the thing. I’m not sure it’s a great idea, frankly, I don’t think people want medical advice from guys like me. No sir, unless it’s plastic surgery,” he joked. “Which, a lot of people don’t know this, but I used to be Hugh Jackman. You know, you young folks in B.C., yeah, you’re partying, which is of course dangerous. They probably don’t know that thousands of young people aren’t just getting sick from coronavirus, they’re also dying from it too.”

“Of course, it’s terrible that it affects our most vulnerable. I mean, B.C. is home to some of the coolest people on Earth. I mean, David Suzuki, he lives there! My mom, she doesn’t want to be cooped up in her apartment all day,” he continued. “She wants to be out there cruising Kitsilano Beach, looking for some young 30-something Abercrombie burnout to go full Mrs. Robinson on. She is insatiable. Here’s the thing, I hope young people in BC don’t kill my mom. Frankly, or David Suzuki, or each other. Let’s not kill anyone, I think that’s reasonable. I just don’t think I’m the guy to deliver this message. I love parties, my favorite thing to do is sit alone in my room with a glass of gin and the first 32 seasons of Gossip Girl. That’s a party. I threw my shoulder out the last time I did that.”

Obviously, the Deadpool star is having a bit of fun, but the warning he’s laid out there is worth hearing for people who don’t take our current situation seriously. I think we can all agree that not having anybody die unnecessarily would be a great thing.

Did you get a laugh out of Reynolds’ comments? Let us know down in the comments!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.