Ryan Reynolds, Simu Liu, and Catherine O'Hara to Be Honored at Canadian Screen Awards

Ryan Reynolds, Simu Liu, and Catherine O'Hara are set to be honored at the Academy of Canadian Cinema and Television's 2023 Special Awards. On Wednesday it was announced that the actors would be among those recognized for their contributions to the industry, society, and the medium. According to Variety, a total of nine overall recipients were announced by the Academy ahead of the Canadian Screen Awards week which will take place April 11-16 in Toronto.

O'Hara won the Academy Icon Award which recognizes an "individual or institution for their exceptional, ongoing contribution to the media industry at home or abroad". O'Hara has had a long career and is well known for her work in films such as Beetlejuice and Home Alone as well as her television work, particularly for her role as Moira Rose on Schitt's Creek.

Deadpool star Reynolds received The Humanitarian Award in "recognition of an extraordinary humanitarian contribution or act of compassion by a professional working in the Canadian media industry in the prior year.

"Receiving this honor is incredibly meaningful and deeply moving," Reynolds said in a statement. "Particularly given the fact it's grounded in so many of the values I acquired from my home country of Canada. I'm grateful to the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television for including me in this prestigious honor, and I'm excited to accept the award in person this April."

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Kim's Convenience star Simu Liu was awarded the Radius Award. That award is given to a Canadian "whose work is making waves globally".

"I'm grateful to the Canadian Academy for this tremendous honor and vow to continue pushing on towards a more diverse and equitable screen," Liu said.

Other Special Award recipients include Peter MacNiell, Lisa LaFlamme, Tracey Moore, Jennifer Podemski, Pierre Bruneau, and Paul Pope. The Canadian Screen Awards will be featured in an April 16 telecast.

Photos: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images, Frazer Harrison/Getty Images, Amy Sussman/Getty Images.