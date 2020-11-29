Sean Connery's Cause of Death Confirmed

✖

In October, News broke that Academy Award-winning actor Sean Connery died in his sleep at 90 years old. Now TMZ has obtained a copy of Connery's death certificate, revealing the actor's cause of death and other details. According to the death certificate, Connery died on October 31st at his home in the Bahamas. His death was the result of respiratory failure from pneumonia, old age, and atrial fibrillation. That last cause is an irregular heartbeat known to increase the chances of heart failure, stroke, and other heart-related health issues. Connery's wife, Micheline Roquebrune, stated that Connery died peacefully while sleeping.

Connery will forever be a cinematic icon. That is in large part because he was the first actor to play James Bond in a movie. He had many other great performances throughout his long career. He played Indiana Jones' father in Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, worked opposite Nicolas Cage in The Rock, and had roles in other beloved movies including Dragonheart, Highlander, The Hunt for Red October, The Untouchables, and League of Extraordinary Gentlemen. Connery's award-winning performances had an impact on many actors who worked alongside him or grew up watching him on the big screen. Those stars shared tributes to Connery around the time of his death.

The producers of the James Bond film series were among the first to comment on Connery's passing. “We are devastated by the news of the passing of Sir Sean Connery," James Bond movie producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli shared via the franchise's official Twitter account. "He was and shall always be remembered as the original James Bond whose indelible entrance into cinema history began when he announced those unforgettable words — The name’s Bond… James Bond” — he revolutionized the world with his gritty and witty portrayal of the sexy and charismatic secret agent. He is undoubtedly largely responsible for the success of the film series and we shall be forever grateful to him.”

Connery's Indiana Jones co-star Harrison Ford remembered Connery in a statement. "He was my father…not in life…but in Indy 3," he said. "You don't know pleasure until someone pays you to take Sean Connery for a ride in the sidecar of a Russian motorcycle bouncing along a bumpy, twisty mountain trail and getting to watch him squirm. God, we had fun — if he's in heaven, I hope they have golf courses. Rest in peace, dear friend."