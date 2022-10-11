Bill Murray Settles Alleged Sexual Assault Incident

Just six months ago came the news that production had been paused on the Searchlight Productions film Being Mortal after it was revealed that comedian Bill Murray had some kind of complaint filed against him. Though details weren't clear, at the time the complaint had been classified as "inappropriate behavior" by reports. Actual details about the incident have seemingly now been revealed with Puck News reporting on the matter, including that Murray has seemingly settled with the alleged victim for a hefty sum. The story of the release of the film however has apparently only gotten more complicated with the Aziz Ansari-directed movie perhaps in major jeopardy of never being released.

According to the outlet, the incident occurred between Murray and a female production staffer. The Ghostbusters star, after reportedly feeling like the crew member had been flirting with him, "started kissing her body and straddling her" on a nearby bed on set. The event didn't end there as Murray reportedly kissed her, while both were waring masks due to COVID-19 protocols, with the victim alleging "she couldn't move because he outweighed her." As Murray put it later he apparently thought he was being funny, but it was not taken that way. As Puck puts it, "the woman interpreted his actions as entirely sexual." Another staffer on set also witnessed the event and filed a complaint as well.

As for the aftermath of the event, Puck reports that Murray paid a $100,000 settlement to the woman, who "agreed to maintain confidentiality" and "waive any legal claims she might make against the producers." It's worth noting however that these measures taken by Murray haven't resulted in filming resuming on the project, with production reportedly only halfway completed. Puck reports that Disney, parent company to Searchlight, has allowed Ansari to "shop" the movie "to prospective buyers" to get it finished, but the outlet notes its not looking good for the film which may very well be scrapped entirely.

Based on the book by Atul Gawande, Being Mortal: Medicine and What Matters in the End is a non-fiction title that explores end-of-life and hospice care. It's unclear how the book had been adapted into a feature film but the movie was previously scheduled to be released in 2023, but now it may never see the light of day at all. The book was previously adapted into an episode of PBS Frontline where it was nominated for an Emmy award.

