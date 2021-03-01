Seth Rogen Launches His Own Weed Company Called Houseplant

✖

Seth Rogen has announced his latest endeavor, a cannabis company called Houseplant. Rogen, who co-wrote and starred in the film Pineapple Express, announced the new company on social media on Monday with a short video that expressed his love for weed as well as that he'd been working on the company for ten years. The announcement also went over just a few of the products that Houseplant would offer, which includes not only weed strains but home goods as well, such as ashtrays, lighters, and ceramics. Rogen is launching the company along with his frequent creative collaborator Evan Goldberg.

"If you know anything about me at all, I'm going to assume it's that I really love weed," Rogen said in the video. "But what you probably don't know about me is that I've been working on my own weed company for the last ten years and we are finally ready to launch in America."

Almost ten years I go, I envisioned having my own weed company. And today I can say that my company Houseplant's weed will be available in California next week! Also, Houseplant is making lovely Housegoods like ashtrays, lighters, and YES, even ceramics. https://t.co/TNjpWFhbWB pic.twitter.com/00xR8QKNH3 — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) March 1, 2021

The launch in America is an important part of that statement as the company got its start in Canada in 2019 as a subsidiary brand of Canopy Growth. While Housplant's weed offerings will be available only in California at first, according to CEO and co-founder Michael Mohr, the launch of the brand's House Goods line is available nationwide.

"House Goods is our path to be able to build a relationship with people nationwide right from the start," Mohr told Fast Company. "The legal patchwork from state to state and federally makes it very challenging to scale a cannabis business in the U.S. right away."

In addition to the business side of Houseplant, the company's mission will also focus on work with criminal-justice and drug-policy reform efforts in both Canada and the U.S. as well as will establish a mentorship program to support underserved cannabis entrepreneurs.

We're very fortunate to be from Vancouver, a place that treated weed the way it did when we were kids, and the whole reason we've been so fortunate with this company is because of where we're from and [being] able to cultivate this life around cannabis that other people haven't," Goldberg said. "There's a responsibility that comes with that."

According to Rogen's announcement, Houseplant weed will be available in California beginning next week.

