Sexy “College Scandal” Halloween Costume Ignites Controversy

Another October means it’s time to get spooky with Halloween costumes, but in recent years it also means that there are “sexy” costume variations that will undeniably make some uncomfortable. This year’s strangest entry might go to a “Sexy College Admissions Scandal” costume, and what are the words to describe how bizarre this is. (For some of the most bizarre offerings this year, Comicbook.com has you covered here.) Taking a strange legal case involving celebrities paying their kids into schools and transforming that situation into a seductive costume feels like the simulation of reality creaking under its own weight.

Of course, Yandy, a costume distributor that made waves last year with a “Sexy Handmaid’s Tale” costume is a seasoned veteran at this sort of thing. That one is just for starters as the retailer has made numerous other strange choices for Halloween costumes that have split reactions somewhere between a side-eye and utter contempt on the Internet. So, another year, and another statement from the company to People about how this choice is just how their brand does things.

“Every year Yandy looks for opportunities to take inspiration from current trends and pop-culture events,” Alicia Thompson, Director Of Brand Marketing at Yandy.com, says. “College scandal is clearly on the minds of everyone right now and we felt it was the perfect opportunity to showcase a sexy two-piece bodysuit that pokes fun at this current national obsession. Of course at Yandy University we accept everyone.”

Back in March, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Massachusetts announced charges against 50 people for basically bribing their kids into the colleges of their choosing. People in this scandal included Felicity Huffman, Lori Loughlin, and Mossimo Giannulli. So much was going on under the surface, such as falsifying SAT scores and other documents along with the outright bribery of officials at school. Some of these payments exceeded $500,000 and implicated multiple levels of management at the high school and college levels. The corruption on display made viewers pay more attention than ever to academic admissions.

With how fast the news cycle moves in 2019, people might not even remember that this happened this year. But, here’s Yandy to remind them about all the goofy stuff that has happened in the past 12 months just in time for Halloween. There have already been some strange conversations about a “sexy” Mr. Rogers costume earlier this year and more will probably be unearthed by social media as we approach the end of this month.