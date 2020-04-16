Shaun of the Dead Trending Thanks to Eerie Comparisons to Viral Photo

With the coronavirus pandemic making real life feel a little bit like the apocalypse is nigh, people have been turning to film for distraction, comfort, and a bit of humor — especially when there are parallels to the current real life situation. On Wednesday, that prompted the 2004 Edgar Wright zombie horror-comedy classic Shaun of the Dead to trend on Twitter after a photo of Ohio protestors demanding the state re-open non-essential businesses currently closed due to the pandemic started drawing major comparisons to the film.

The photo that kicked it all off was taken by Dispatch Alerts photojournalist Joshua A. Bickel and showed a group of protestors pressed up the statehouse doors. The juxtaposition of the doors’ frames, the glass, and the way the people are pressed up to apparently yelling in order to make their voices heard reminded a lot of people who saw it of Shaun of the Dead — especially the film’s poster which featured zombies pressed up against a similar style door.

With all the comparisons, the film soon started trending on Twitter, prompting some pretty hilarious reactions that ranged from people declaring that the “American remake” of the iconic film is a bit weird to others not really thrilled as to why the film is trending but just glad it is as it prompts people to watch it. And we all do need some quality entertainment in these difficult times.

Read on for some of our favorite tweets about Shaun of the Dead‘s viral moment and let us know your thoughts in the comments.

The American Shaun of the Dead remake is getting weird pic.twitter.com/UMZZ0DCSr7 — Casting Creator (@Dedwrekka) April 16, 2020

Are you sure this is not an out-take of Shaun of the Dead??? https://t.co/eFJBlTPk6w — Phred Strickland (@StricklandFred) April 16, 2020

For a second there I thought this was a screenshot from Shaun of the Dead. pic.twitter.com/0kbju1f0X7 — Bookwhore Extraordinaire🍸📖🌮🍱🍾 (@BookwhoreExtrao) April 16, 2020

I see the Shaun of the Dead sequel has already started filming… pic.twitter.com/4QVVFO01sV — VidZombieOfficial (@VidZombieHQ) April 16, 2020

I see that Shaun of the Dead is trending and I’m not gonna lie,

it’s making me nervous. pic.twitter.com/kLOPW64WAf — Shamar English (@english_shamar) April 16, 2020

Shaun of the Dead is trending so I guess that means it’s time to head to the Winchester and wait for all this to blow over! @edgarwright pic.twitter.com/EM4vy3fH9S — Brandon Orlich (@borlich_14) April 16, 2020

i saw shaun of the dead trending and got so excited and then saw why…..anyways i’m gonna go watch shaun of the dead — jordy joestar 🤠 (@garbagism) April 16, 2020

The American remake of Shaun of the Dead looks terrible. https://t.co/bEJACxFx8R — Nick Carter (@subcircle) April 15, 2020

