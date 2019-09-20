Sheriff Deputies Respond To Area 51 Storming Attempt

While the Area 51 You Can’t Stop Us All Raid was supposedly cancelled, it hasn’t stopped others from trying to storm the gates to the legendary installation anyway. That’s led to police being on high alert in the areas surrounding where the event was scheduled to take place, and that includes the Amargosa Valley. According to KTNV 13 around 40 people tried to storm Area 51 from the Amargosa Valley overnight, and Sheriff’s deputies were called in to dispatch them. Deputies arrived at the Area 51 Alien Center on Route 373 around 3 a.m., and luckily the situation ended up ending peacefully.

When the deputies arrived they found a group of several dozen people, and while they initially left at the deputies’ request, that group would end up splitting up and attempting to go in via two separate gates. The deputies halted them at those gates and eventually were able to get them to leave completely.

As you can see in the video below, there were quite a few Sheriff’s deputies on hand, and to our knowledge, no one made it through into the secured area.

The event’s full title is Storm Area 51: They Can’t Stop All of Us and was originally set to take place on September 20th in the Amargosa Valley, but that was eventually switched to Lincoln County in Rachel, Nevada. Rachel is evidently the UFO Capital of the World according to them, and they happen to be located on State Route 375, which has been named the Extraterrestrial Highway.

At one point the group was going to try and explore Nevada Test Site near Area 51, but Air Force spokeswoman Laura McAndrews said that those who are thinking about that should reconsider.

“The Nevada Test and Training Range is an area where the Air Force tests and trains combat aircraft,” McAndrews told USA Today. “Any attempt to illegally access military installations or military training areas is dangerous.”

Despite the original creator putting an end to the event, more people will probably make their way to Area 51 to give it a go before the state can put this whole thing behind them.