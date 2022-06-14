Smash Mouth Returns With New Lead Singer

✖

Hey now, the band behind one of the biggest hits of the late '90s and early 2000s is coming back with a new voice. Smash Mouth, who became household names with 1999's "All Star" and their work with the Shrek movies, lost its lead singer last year. Founding vocalist Steve Harwell retired from the band due to health concerns after an issue on-stage last year. Harwell's departure isn't signaling the end for the band, however, as a new singer has officially been announced.

Singer, actor, and songwriter Zach Goode clearly made believers out of the remaining Smash Mouth members, as he earned the job to fill Harwell's shoes and step in as the band's new leading vocalist. He joined Smash Mouth last month to perform in front of 50,000 fans in Guadalajara. Just last week, the band released its first single with Goode at the forefront; a cover of Rick Astley's iconic hit "Never Gonna Give You Up."

Following the Rick-roll single, Smash Mouth is set to release another song, "4th of July," which will be released at the start of next month just before the band heads out on a summer tour. The tour will kick off in Mason, Ohio on July 3rd.

Bassist Paul De Lisle is now the only founding member of Smash Mouth remaining in the current iteration of the band. In addition to Harwell, the band has also seen the departure of guitarist and songwriter Greg Camp, who left in 2008.

"I was hurt when Greg left, but there was never any question that Smash Mouth would continue,"De Lisle told Variety. "Keyboardist Michael Klooster has been part of this for 25 years, too, and we all knew we'd continue. Steve [Harwell] was equally adamant, then, about keeping Smash Mouth going."

"Whatever he had to do, his health was the most important thing," De Lisle said of Harwell's departure. "Steve retired. We moved on. It was sad after so many years, but we did see it coming."