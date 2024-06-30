SNL's Colin Jost to Cover Surfing for Paris 2024 Olympics

The 2024 Summer Olympics are set to begin in Paris in less than a month, and sports fans are eager to watch the world's best athletes compete for the gold. We've seen athletes preparing for the big event, but they're not the only ones gearing up for the games. There will be plenty of exciting commentators along the way, including Saturday Night Live's Colin Jost. According to NBC Sports, the Weekend Update host will be covering the surfing competition in Tahiti as part of NBCUniversal's game coverage.

During the Olympic Games Paris 2024, Jost will cover the surfing competition from Teahupo'o, Tahiti, which is part of French Polynesia. This marks the second time there will be surfing at the Olympics with the sport debuting during the Summer Games in Tokyo in 2021. While most athletes will be competing in Paris, the surfers will be showing off their skills nearly 10,000 miles away.

Jost won't be the only one covering the surfing in Tahiti. NBC will also have "traditional surfing coverage" with Joe Turpel tackling play-by-play and Michael Parsons serving as analyst.

"Colin Jost hit the NBC Sports jackpot with an epic assignment covering surfing in Tahiti for the Paris Olympics," Molly Solomon, Executive Producer and President, Production, NBC Olympics, said in a statement. "Although the setting is a little different than the Weekend Update desk in Studio 8H, Colin, an avid surfer, is going to bring his unique flair to reporting on the competition, athletes, and beautiful surroundings in one of the most breathtaking Olympic venues ever. Tune in to see if he catches a wave for America."

"I'm honored to get to watch the best surfers in the world compete on one of the heaviest waves imaginable, and to help showcase the rich history of surfing in Tahiti," Jost added. "And my Writer's Guild Health Insurance is excited to see what the coral reef does to my back."

When Are the Paris Olympics?

(Photo: The 2024 Paris Summer Olympics in Paris logo. - Stephane De Sakutin / AFP/Getty Images)

The 2024 Summer Olympics are kicking off in Paris on July 27th while the surfing competition is set to take place over four days within a 10-day window between July 27th and August 5th. The extra days are to make room for potential weather delays, which are common for surfing.

"The competition will feature both a men's and women's shortboard event, with 24 surfers from each gender competing for the three coveted Olympic podium spots. The United States' Carissa Moore, the reigning Olympic gold medalist and five-time World Surf League Women's World Tour Champion, aims to defend her Olympic title," NBC Sports explains.

Stay tuned for more updates about the 2024 Summer Olympics.