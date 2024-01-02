SONIC Drive-In Kicks Off the New Year With Peanut Butter and Bacon Items

The holidays might officially be behind us, igniting some feelings of melancholy in those who aren't looking forward to putting those festivities behind, but SONIC Drive-In is here to ease the pain a little bit by unveiling two all-new items for fans to indulge in as we ring in the new year. The new items will blend together the worlds of sweet and savory, combining peanut butter with bacon to make for an entirely delicious experience, available in both burger and milkshake form. These new items will be available at SONIC Drive-In locations starting on January 8th and will only be available for four weeks.

"Peanut butter and bacon is not a combination you'd expect on a cheeseburger and you definitely wouldn't think to combine these flavors into a shake, but at SONIC, we ignore what everyone else considers normal to deliver innovation that'll make guests shout, 'Hell yeah, SONIC!'" Mackenzie Gibson, Vice President of Culinary & Menu Innovation at SONIC, shared in a statement. "We did it once with the Pickle Juice Slush, and we're doing it again with this latest 'this-seems-weird-but-I-have-to-try-it' combination that you can experience either on a cheeseburger or in a shake."

Per press release, "Resolve to indulge your tastebuds this year with the wildest flavor combination yet from SONIC Drive-In! For a limited time at drive-ins nationwide starting January 8th, guests can experience the unique pairing of peanut butter and bacon with the new Peanut Butter Bacon SuperSONIC Double Cheeseburger and the Peanut Butter Bacon Shake. These flavors may sound too extreme, but don't knock 'em until you try 'em!"

"Bacon makes everything better, and it's the perfect savory, crunchy complement to sweet and creamy peanut butter! SONIC is bringing this combination fans didn't even know they needed to its iconic cheeseburger lineup with the Peanut Butter Bacon SuperSONIC Double Cheeseburger, with two 100% pure beef patties layered with creamy peanut butter, crispy bacon, grilled onions, and melty cheese on a toasted bakery bun.

"For guests craving a sweet and savory dessert that is sure to be the highlight of your week, the new Peanut Butter Bacon Shake mixes peanut butter and crispy bacon with vanilla soft serve and adds whipped topping and a cherry for the perfect balance of flavors in every sip. Available January 8th through February 4th, while supplies last, the Peanut Butter BaconSuperSONIC Double Cheeseburger starts at $6.39 and the Peanut Butter Bacon Shake starts at $3.99 for a medium.

"Did you know that whenever you enjoy a new or classic drink item at SONIC, you're also supporting your local public schools? That's because SONIC donates a portion of proceeds every time guests purchase a drink, slush, blast, and shake to the SONIC Foundation, which is used to support public education through the SONIC Limeades for Learning initiative. Since 2009, SONIC has donated more than $27 million to funding local classrooms, becoming one of the largest programs to support public education in the U.S."

The new items arrive at SONIC Drive-In on January 8th.

