Sonic Bringing Back Brownie Batter and Yellow Cake Batter Shakes for a Limited Time

Sonic-Drive In is bringing back two favorite shakes back for a limited time. On Monday, the restaurant chain announced that both the popular Brownie Batter and Yellow Cake Batter shakes are back at Sonic locations nationwide starting March 28th. However, customers using the Sonic App can enjoy a special preview of the popular shakes beginning Monday, March 21st (that’s today!)

The Brownie Batter Shake features vanilla ice cream blended with rich, chocolate brownie batter and brownie pieces while the Yellow Cake Batter Shake features vanilla ice cream blended with delicious yellow cake batter. Both shakes will be available for a limited time, while supplies last.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“In developing the Brownie Batter and Yellow Cake Batter Shakes, our culinary team worked to recreate those fond childhood memories of baking at home and that moment when you got to sneak a taste from the mixing bowl,” Scott Uehlein, executive chef at Sonic said. “We’re thrilled to offer guests another opportunity to enjoy these nostalgic treats in a unique way, like only Sonic can do.

The Brownie Batter and Yellow Cake Batter Shakes are just the latest fan-favorite treats to return to Sonic for a limited time. Earlier this year, Sonic brought back two Oreo favorites, The Double Stuf Oreo Waffle Cone and Double Stuf Oreo Blast. The Double Stuf Oreo Waffle Cone features a waffle cone made of chocolate Oreo cookies layered with sweet Oreo creme, filled with real ice cream, and topped with another layer of sweet Oreo creme and Oreo cookie pieces. The Double Stuff Oreo Blast is described as a spoonable desert that features real ice cream blended with sweet Oreo creme and Oreo cookie pieces, then topped with even more Oreo cookie pieces. Those treats, which initially returned in January of this year, are available at restaurants and via the Sonic app through Sunday, March 27th.

Will you be checking out the Brownie Batter and Yellow Cake Batter Shakes? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.