Sonic Launches Limited-Edition Slush “Mood” Ring

Have you ever found yourself craving a sweet treat, but when presented with all the options found it hard to decide exactly what to get? When it comes to Sonic and their wide array of Sonic Slush flavors to choose from, deciding which one to enjoy can be tough but now, Sonic Drive-In has come up with a way to help. Today, the drive-in restaurant brand launched the new Sonic Slush Ring, a mood ring accessory that not only brings the early 2000s nostalgia vibes, but helps guests determine exactly which flavor Slush is perfect for their current mood.

Designed to look just like a Slush in one of Sonic’s signature white cups, the Slush Ring comes with a guide that matches the indicated ring color to the perfect Slush flavor to suit your mood. If the Slush Ring turns purple, that means you might be feeling ecstatic, and a Grape Slush is your perfect choice. Ring turns pink? That might indicate a feeling of love and what you need is a Strawberry Slush. Making things even sweeter, when customers order their Slush in the Sonic App or online, they’ll get it for half price during Happy Hour Any Time.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Slushes are an iconic Sonic product. There is a flavor for everyone and for every mood, and we’ve brought that same flavorful variety to life in the form of an equally iconic fashion accessory — a mood ring,” Lori Abou Habib, chief marketing officer for Sonic, said in a statement. “Everything Y2K is on trend right. now, and the Sonic Slush Ring lets us tap into that style in a fun way that’s uniquely Sonic!”

If you want to get your hands on the Sonic Slush Ring, here’s what you need to know. The ring is available for a limited time starting today, March 30th, at SonicSwagShop.com. The ring costs $9.99. Fans can also purchase a canvas tote bag and t-shirt that both read “My Slush Mood” that complement the Sonic Slush Ring with a similar design style. Even better, for every Slush Ring merchandise purchase, 100 percent of proceeds will be donated to provide much-needed supplies and learning resources to public schools across the communities that Sonic serves. Fans can also have a bit of virtual fun. On Snapchat, users will be able to experience the nine unique moods of the Slush Ring. Using Snapchat’s Augmented Reality platform, the Sonic Slush Ring filter lets users try on the ring virtually, then assigns them one of the nine moods and its associated Slush flavor.

The Sonic Slush Ring is available now at SonicSwagShop.com.

Will you be getting a Sonic Slush Ring? What is your favorite slush flavor? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!