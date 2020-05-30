The Internet is Thrilled by Historic SpaceX Launch

After weather conditions scrubbed Wednesday’s attempt, the Crew Dragon spacecraft lifted off from Florida’s Kennedy Space Center on Saturday with the historic SpaceX and NASA launch marking the first time in nearly a decade that American astronauts made their way skyward propelled from American soil by a rocket built in the United States. The stunning moment, which was livestreamed by NASA’s YouTube channel as well as covered across social media and on news outlets around the world held the internet’s attention as the Falcon 9 rocket sent astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley toward their ultimate destination on the International Space Station and now social media has lit up with reactions from those thrilled at the successful milestone moment.

On Saturday, May 30th at 3:22 p.m. ET, the Crew Dragon spacecraft launched into space on a Falcon 9 rocket with 1.7 million pounds of thrust from its first stage engines. For many watching at home, the moment was a deeply emotional one. Many people took to Twitter to share that the launch event had moved them to tears while others expressed great excitement and relief that the launch had gone off successfully, noting that there was finally something positive about 2020 to celebrate in a year marked by the coronavirus pandemic, murder hornets, civil unrest, and more.

Videos by ComicBook.com

And while the initial launch has gone off seemingly without a hitch, the excitement continues. NASA will continue to live stream the mission through the post-arrival news conference on Sunday. You can check out the live stream in the YouTube embed above, the full schedule for coverage of the event below, and keep reading to see how thrilled the internet is at Saturday’s successful SpaceX/NASA launch.

Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Brought to tears

@NASA @SpaceX I was actually brought to tears with this launch. — Trasi 🌟 Starr (@TrasiStarr) May 30, 2020

A new era

and… launch. Absolutely incredible work by #SpaceX and #NASA. The beginning of a new era. pic.twitter.com/G6JT4IgbIV — Jared (@ManPantsLive) May 30, 2020

Science is SO cool

Why am I crying watching this launch? Science is so freaking cool. #SpaceX — Jen (@jenna_taber) May 30, 2020

Thankful

I don’t know, with the way 2020 was going, I had a bad feeling something horrific was going to happen with the SpaceX launch. Thank God everything went smoothly. #SpaceX #SpaceLaunch — RJ20151 (@agustuspinel) May 30, 2020

Feel like a kid again

I feel like a kid again watching the Space-X launch. Mercury, Gemini & Apollo on my mind. #nasa #falcon9 #spacexlaunch — Jill Rosoff (@paintspoppies) May 30, 2020

Obligatory Bob and Doug reference

Finally something good!

Humanity needed this moment

Congratulations to @NASA and @SpaceX for an incredible launch! A truly mesmerising sight to behold, and a powerful statement of the capability of humankind. A very welcome piece of good news in this challenging times.#SpaceXlaunch — Melika (@MelikaJ93) May 30, 2020

Slide 9

Just watched the #SpaceX launch. Wow. Just wow. I cried and A laughed at me. Ha. It’s something I’ve always loved so much and it feels so good to see this kind of success right now. — Erica (@haircutfw) May 30, 2020

Slide 10