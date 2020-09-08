Marvel Fans Are Losing It Over This Lizard That Looks Like Spider-Man

✖

Some Marvel fans on Reddit are just discovering the existence of the Mwanza flat-headed rock agama, a lizard found in the deserts of Tanzania, Kenya, and Rwanda. Due to the males of the species having red bodies and blue legs, the animal is sometimes referred to as the Spider-Man agama. A recent post of a photo of the lizard has prompted such Marvel-themed responses as, "Is this.. Spiderman? Lmao," "They told him he could only cosplay as Dr Curtis (The Lizard). Wish they could see him now," "Lizard-Man, Lizard-Man. Does whatever a lizard can," and "If your a marvel fan than you can see the Toxin symbiote in this pic." You can take a look for yourself below.

Stan Lee and Steve Ditko created Spider-Man in the 1960s, during the dawn of the Marvel Comics Universe. The character is now a cinematic icon, played by Tobey Maguire in the original Spider-Man trilogy, Andrew Garfield in The Amazing Spider-Man and its sequel, and now by Tom Holland in Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far From Home, Captain America; Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame.

In the comics, Peter Parker is heading towards another showdown with his arch-nemesis, the Green Goblin, in Amazing Spider-Man #850. Marvel released a trailer for the issue on Wednesday.

“In the spirit of Amazing Spider-Man milestone issues past, we are giving you an issue you will not forget,” editor Nick Lowe said in a statement. “Amazing Spider-Man #50 gave you ‘Spider-Man No More’, #300 gave you Venom, #700 gave you Superior Spider-Man and #800 gave you the Red Goblin. Nick Spencer and our legendary Amazing Spider-Man artists Ryan Ottley, Humberto Ramos & Mark Bagley bring back the Green Goblin for a brutal story that tops them all! And as if THAT giant-sized story wasn’t enough, we have a trio of stories by Spidey legends of past, present, and future to drive home that Spider-Man is the greatest character in all of fiction!”

Amazing Spider-Man #850 goes on sale on October 7th.

