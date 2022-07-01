Splash Mountain Replacement Named, Opening Timeframe Revealed

Disney has officially announced the name of the attraction scheduled to replace Splash Mountain. Disney announced that the new ride would be called "Tiana's Bayou Adventure" and would officially open sometime in late 2024. The Princess and the Frog-themed ride will replace the versions of Splash Mountain at both Disneyland and Magic Kingdom. More information, including a possible first glimpse at Tiana's new look for the ride, is expected later today during a panel at the Essence Festival of Culture in New Orleans. You can check out an early look at the ride in the video below:

The story of the ride is that Tiana, with assistance from Naveen and Louis, set off to plan and host the ultimate Mardi Gras party. Tiana's Bayou Adventure will feature original music and new characters, along with some appearances from characters currently seen in the current Splash Mountain ride. Disney confirmed that the ride will serve as a sequel to Princess and the Frog, along with the upcoming Disney+ series Tiana.

Disney originally announced plans to re-theme Splash Mountain back in 2019, following years of criticism surrounding its use of characters and songs from Song of the South. The controversial Disney movie is no longer sold or aired by Disney due its racist imagery and sympathetic view of the antebellum South. Former Disney president Bob Iger confirmed that Song of the South would not appear on Disney+, stating that the film was "not appropriate in today's world."

Fans have long wanted Tiana and The Princess and the Frog to receive a bigger role at Disney parks, and the re-theme makes a lot of sense especially in Disneyland, which has an entire area themed to look like New Orleans, which is where The Princess and the Frog will take place. No closing date has been announced for Splash Mountain, although it would likely shut down sometime in 2023 to give Disney Imagineers time to bring Tiana's Bayou Adventure to life.