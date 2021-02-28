Star Wars Fans' Lightsaber Duel in Snow Goes Viral

✖

The Star Wars lightsaber has become a pop culture artifact unlike any other, easily giving fans an opportunity to embody the fighting styles of their favorite Jedi or Sith. That has resulted in some creative or unexpected fan-made lightsaber battles -- including a new one shared on Facebook by Anghelie Elizabeth. The video, which you can check out below, showcases two people engaging in an epic lightsaber battle while standing in blizzard-like snowy conditions.

According to Colorado's Mix 104.3 FM, the video was captured on the night of Friday, February 20th, and even inspired the original poster to purchase their own lightsaber. The video, which has been shared over 123,000 times on Facebook alone, has definitely become a hit among fans of a galaxy far, far away.

In terms of actual lightsaber fights in the Star Wars universe, fans have been treated to some epic entries across the previous films. But according to Nick Gillard, a stunt coordinator on the prequel trilogy of films, one of the most ambitious fight sequences was left on the cutting room floor of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.

"It was the most complicated fight we ever did, and George [Lucas] said, 'I’m really sorry, I’m going to drop a container on five of them!'" Gillard explained in a 2019 interview.

Fans are also being treated to new lightsabers within the Star Wars franchise in the current High Republic publishing initiative, including one inspired by the sword Excalibur.

“When designing Stellan’s lightsaber, I looked at the iconic lightsabers that have already been established," Disney Publishing illustration manager Jeff R. Thomas explained in an interview last year. "He needed an iconic weapon that could stand beside the other famous lightsabers, but at the same time be unique to him and evoke the time period of the High Republic... We wanted to implement a more traditional crossguard, but I still wanted to include the saber-blade into the crossguard design, so that Stellan would be able to defend himself against saber attacks. That’s where Excalibur came into play. What would a lightsaber version of Excalibur look like?"

"I started sketching and came up with a silhouette I really liked, but the practicality of holstering/sheathing it nagged at me until I had the idea that the crossguard didn’t have to be stationary," Thomas continued. "Perhaps it could activate or deactivate with the saber. So after some more sketches and some back and forth with Lucasfilm, it was decided that the crossguard would activate as opposed to always being open, which would give the saber the slimmer silhouette while holstered and would lend itself to some great visuals when activating."

