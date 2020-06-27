Star Wars Fan Does Amazing Impressions in Hilarious TikTok

✖

One of the silver linings to quarantine has been the extra content we've seen on social media from folks trying to pass the time. There's been a huge boom in the usage of TikTok, the video-sharing social networking service that's used to "create short dance, lip-sync, comedy, and talent videos." There are a lot of funny videos on the site, including some relating to our favorite fandoms. We've seen a few epic Star Wars reenactments, including the famous Mustafar scene from Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith using marshmallows. In a recent video that's sweeping social media, one fan does some incredible impressions of many of the characters from all three movie trilogies saying the phrase, "I love it when you call me señorita." It doesn't sound like much, but we promise it's worth a watch.

“This kid’s Star Wars impressions are next level,” @RussellHFilm shared on Twitter. The post, which features the video by TikTok user @funklord_vader, has gotten over 220,000 likes. You can check out the video in the post below:

this kid’s Star Wars impressions are next level pic.twitter.com/Evko6I8izA — Russy KGB (@RussellHFilm) June 26, 2020

Speaking of amazing voice work related to the Star Wars franchise, Luke Skywalker star Mark Hamill recently revealed that he's had secret voice cameos in every Star Wars movie with the exception of the prequels. “Now that @themandalorian secret is out-might as well reveal I am vocally represented in ALL SW films except the Prequels. Thanks to @matthewood for using me in Rogue One, Solo & the Sequels, so I DO have lines in #EpVII. Hint: Look for parts played by Patrick Williams. #TrueStory," Hamill shared. Soon after sending that tweet, he clarified the pseudonyms for his roles in Solo and Rogue One. "It was never about billing (L-[Rogue One] R-[Solo]) or salary," Hamill shared on Twitter. "It was for fun & the fans & because I❤️#EasterEggs! I misremembered my pseudonym as 'Patrick Williams'-It was actually 'William M. Patrick' (for my older & younger brothers) I'm not telling what the M. stands for."

The Mandalorian probably won't be the last time Hamill provides a cameo in a Star Wars project, but it is very unlikely that we will ever see him play Luke Skywalker again in the franchise. While speaking with the Associated Press last year, Hamill did reveal that Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker would probably his final appearance as Luke in Star Wars.

Most Star Wars films are currently available to stream on Disney+.

