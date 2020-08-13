Jackass Star Steve-O Duct-Taped Himself to a Billboard in Viral Stunt

Jackass star and comedian Steve-O went viral Thursday for attaching himself to a billboard above Los Angeles as part of a stunt promoting his "very naughty" new comedy special Gnarly. In live updates shared on his Instagram page, the stunt performer and prankster confessed he wasn't sure the publicity stunt was legal but said he paid for the billboard above Cahuenga Boulevard and Yucca Street. Held in place by black duct tape, Steve-O said the live installation was "professionally rigged" and that there was "zero chance" he could fall from the billboard before being removed by the Los Angeles Fire Department.

"I'm attached to a billboard right now ... and want to emphasize that a team of real professionals rigged everything safely. There is zero chance of me falling, and it's important to me that we not waste any valuable city resources on this," Steve-O wrote on Instagram. "I'm happy to just hang out, and really want the world to know about this project I worked so hard on."

Speaking to TMZ after his removal from the billboard, Steve-O regretted the number of fire engines called to the scene that also drew a crowd of police.

"I didn't want to waste any resources at all," he said. "We had our own cranes ready to get me down, we had a whole team that was ready to do it."

Gnarly features appearances from Steve-O's Jackass co-stars Johnny Knoxville, Bam Margera, Chris Pontius, Preston Lacy, Danger Ehren, and Jason "Wee Man" Acuña. The special, now streaming on Steve-O's website priced at $9.99, features "terrible behavior, graphic nudity, and stunts going horribly wrong while under the supervision of professionals," according to its description.