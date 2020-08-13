Jackass Star Steve-O Duct-Taped Himself to a Billboard in Viral Stunt
Jackass star and comedian Steve-O went viral Thursday for attaching himself to a billboard above Los Angeles as part of a stunt promoting his "very naughty" new comedy special Gnarly. In live updates shared on his Instagram page, the stunt performer and prankster confessed he wasn't sure the publicity stunt was legal but said he paid for the billboard above Cahuenga Boulevard and Yucca Street. Held in place by black duct tape, Steve-O said the live installation was "professionally rigged" and that there was "zero chance" he could fall from the billboard before being removed by the Los Angeles Fire Department.
"I'm attached to a billboard right now ... and want to emphasize that a team of real professionals rigged everything safely. There is zero chance of me falling, and it's important to me that we not waste any valuable city resources on this," Steve-O wrote on Instagram. "I'm happy to just hang out, and really want the world to know about this project I worked so hard on."
View this post on Instagram
Speaking to TMZ after his removal from the billboard, Steve-O regretted the number of fire engines called to the scene that also drew a crowd of police.
"I didn't want to waste any resources at all," he said. "We had our own cranes ready to get me down, we had a whole team that was ready to do it."
Gnarly features appearances from Steve-O's Jackass co-stars Johnny Knoxville, Bam Margera, Chris Pontius, Preston Lacy, Danger Ehren, and Jason "Wee Man" Acuña. The special, now streaming on Steve-O's website priced at $9.99, features "terrible behavior, graphic nudity, and stunts going horribly wrong while under the supervision of professionals," according to its description.
This is so iconic!! I Stan Steve-0 and so happy that he has been sober for so long and is finally back to his typical original old crazy Steve-O antics pic.twitter.com/8ftpsUszHd— Hayley𓅐 pinned pls (@HappyNowKTM) August 13, 2020
I've seen some great marketing tactics over the years, but Steve-O took it to a completely new level! 🤣 https://t.co/Nh8PX6eNCK— Richard Ray Rawlings (@RRRawlings) August 13, 2020
Steve-O has duck taped himself to HIS OWN billboard to hype up his comedy special. This is the type of dedication I admire in a man. pic.twitter.com/dDdTZupqDU— Gina Mitchell (@GinaMitchelll) August 13, 2020
I thought he died, well, because he's Steve-O. Nope just out here doing Steve-O shit. pic.twitter.com/ah7I0AZPIC— Rocky (@rockyxwrites) August 13, 2020
Steve-O definitely knows how to get peoples attention.#SteveO pic.twitter.com/KynFpzlKiC— radiohaven.com (@TheRadioHaven) August 13, 2020
I’m Steve-O & welcome to Thursday! #Gnarly #Hollywood #Jackass @steveo pic.twitter.com/oPvNBEHXbb— Mario Tonti (@ItsAMarioTonti) August 13, 2020
Me: "Hmm why is Steve-O trending?"— That Kid From '86 (@thatkidfrom86) August 13, 2020
Steve-O:#SteveO pic.twitter.com/M6MWvjaOf0
