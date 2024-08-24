Subway Slices Price for Footlong Subs But There’s a Catch

Subway is bringing back one of its most popular deals — but there’s a catch. On Friday, Subway announced that they will begin selling their footlong sandwiches for $6.99 starting August 26th. It’s a major discount on the fan-favorite menu item, which can cost as much as $14 in some locations according to CNN. However, the deal does come with a catch: it’s available only via the Subway app or website using the code 699FL and it is only available for a limited time: the deal ends September 8th.

The $6.99 footlong deal can be used on any footlong sub on the Subway menu, be it one of the brand’s 22 subs in the Subway Series or a custom creation. In a statement, Subway North America president Doug Fry said the deal “means our guests can get the sandwiches they crave at a great value.”

“Today’s diner is stretched more than ever, and too often that means a tradeoff on quality, variety or flavor to find an affordable meal,” Fry said. “At Subway, our definition of value is a mix of delicious options at the right price without compromising quality. Our menu is full of footlongs for every budget, and this new deal means our guests can get the sandwiches they crave at a great value.”

In Other Food News

In other food news, Popeyes recently announced an expansion in their chicken wing line with their take on the “Swicy” trend: Sweet & Smokey Chipotle wings.

“Football is all about bringing people together, and at Popeyes, we believe that great food is at the heart of those moments,” Popeyes chief marketer Bart LaCount offered in a press release. “With our new Sweet ‘N Smokey Chipotle Wings and our commitment to being The Official Wing of Watching Football, we’re making it easier than ever for fans to enjoy the game with a flavor-packed spread that’s sure to be the MVP of any gathering. But, don’t take our word for it – try for yourself.”

The new wings will be available at participating locations beginning Monday, August 26th, and will be available for a limited time as supplies allow. The chain is also giving away free six-piece Sweet & Smokey orders from the 26th until September 8th with a purchase of at least $10.