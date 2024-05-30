Subway Brings Back Fan-Favorite Footlong Cookie

Cookie fans — especially fans of Subway's cookies — rejoice. On Wednesday, Subway announced that the fan-favorite Footlong Cookie is returning to restaurants across the country. The return of the treat comes after what the brand calls "months of incredible demand". The cookie is available now in restaurant and is available on the Subway website and third-party delivery services, such as DoorDash and Uber Eats.

The Footlong Cookie was first announced as a menu item last fall and arrived on menus in January. However, the cookie then disappeared for several months this year, prompting cookie fans to request its return. The cookie is part of Subway's overall treat lineup which also includes a Cinnabon churro and a soft pretzel from Auntie Anne's.

The Footlong Cookie has delighted millions of Americans since their first bites in January, sparking unprecedented demand over the last several months," Paul Fabre, Subway's senior vice president of culinary and innovation said. "Subway worked diligently to rush additional Footlong Cookie supply to satisfy cookie cravings at a great value and serve up a footlong dose of happiness this summer"

According to Subway, they've sold more than five million Footlong Cookies since it debuted.

The return of the beloved Footlong Cookie is just the latest news from Subway. The brand also recently released its sauces in stores as part of its wider brand revolution. Subway partnered with sauce maker T. Marzetti to sell its sauces at big box stores nationwide: Sweet Onion Teriyaki, Roasted Garlic Aioli, Baja Chipotle, and Creamy Italian MVP.

"Subway fans love our signature sauces. Three of the new retail sauces – Sweet Onion Teriyaki, Roasted Garlic Aioli and Baja Chipotle – are inspired by guests' in-restaurant favorites, and we've added an exclusive flavor to this collection with a Creamy Italian MVP, a new twist on Subway's MVP Parmesan Vinaigrette," Fabre said at the time. "This partnership takes our sauces to another level and enables our fans to take their culinary creations from ordinary to extraordinary while also contributing to an important cause."

Subway's Footlong Cookie is available now.