The Price is Right Uses Plinko to Predict Super Bowl 2021 Winner

It's Super Bowl Sunday today, with football fans across the country eagerly waiting to see who will win the big game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But before we head into the game, there are plenty of predictions as to which team will walk away victorious, and at least according to The Price is Right, it'll be the Chiefs. The Price is Right host Drew Carey recently used the iconic Plinko game to try to predict the winner of the Super Bowl and, as you can see in the video above, Plinko overwhelmingly chose the Chiefs.

Plinko isn't the only prediction that sees the Chiefs winning, either. The EA Sports Madden NFL franchise ran a simulation of the big game and predicted that the Chiefs would become back-to-back Super Bowl champions by defeating the Buccaneers. Madden NFL also predicted a Chiefs win last year as well.

As for who will actually win, fans will have to tune in themselves for that. The NFL 2021 Super Bowl championship will begin at 6:30 PM EST / 3:30 PM PST on CBS, CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports app, and CBS All Access. Fans can watch the game for free by streaming it at CBSSports.com.

In addition to the big game itself, fans have a lot of other entertainment to look forward to. The Weeknd is set to perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show and Grammy Award-winning H.E.R. is set to perform "America the Beautiful". Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan will perform the national anthem. Outside of music, the broadcast of the Super Bowl will also see a variety of creative ads and while the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the entertainment industry, there may still be some new movie trailers and announcements as well.

