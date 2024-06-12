Superman: Jude Law Reflects on Turning Down DC Role

While David Corenswet will be the next actor to play Superman on the big screen when James Gunn's Superman hits theaters next year, Hollywood is full of stories of actors who auditioned for the iconic role or even were chosen to play the Man of Steel only for their movie to never get made. One such movie that never quite made the light of day was Superman: Flyby. The film, which was to have been directed by Brett Ratner with a script from J.J. Abrams, notably saw a number of actors considered for the Superman role and now Jude Law is opening up about being among them — and turning the role down. Speaking with The Playlist, Law said that he resisted taking on the Superman role because "it just felt like a step too far" even though he's since gone on to play other iconic characters from different franchises.

"So, this is true. Yeah. And there was a process of flirtation going on," Law said of his being sought for the role of Superman. "And I always resisted because it just felt like [off]. And I know you can say, 'Well, but you played Yonn-Rogg and Dumbledore!' It just felt like a step too far"

He continued, "And it was when Brett Ratner was going to direct, I think. And they didn't have a script, if I remember rightly. Did they have a script? I don't remember reading one. This is a long time ago. They brought me the suit. They thought, 'This might change your mind.'"

Law clarified that the Superman suit that he was brought was not Christopher Reeve's suit but explained that he tried the suit on and did briefly consider taking the role, but ultimately passed — and the film was never made anyway.

"No, it wasn't the Reeve suit. It was a kind of like, it was more metallic," Law explained. "Anyway, I tried on and I looked in the mirror and part of me initially was like, 'Wow, this would be a [good thing]' and then I just thought, 'No, you can't — you can't do this. You can't.' And I didn't sell myself to myself. And I stepped away and the film never happened anyway. So, maybe it probably wouldn't have done anything."

As Law noted, Ratner's Superman film ultimately did not get made. Instead, in 2006, Brandon Routh starred as Superman in the Bryan Singer-directed Superman Returns and, after that, the Superman film series got a complete reboot with 2013's Man of Steel which starred Henry Cavill as Superman. Superman will get a fresh take once again in 2025 with Gunn's movie, starring Corenswet in the titular role.

Who Else Stars in Gunn's Superman?

In addition to Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman, Gunn's Superman movie stars Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult, Milly Alcock, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Anthony Carrigan, Edi Gathegi, Beck Bennett, Sean Gunn, Mikaela Hoover, Chris McDonald, Wendell Pierce, Beck Bennett, Sara Sampaio, Terence Rosemore, María Gabriela de Faría, and Pruitt Taylor Vince. The film is currently scheduled to be released exclusively in theaters on July 11, 2025.