Supernatural’s Misha Collins Teases A Home-Based Scavenger Hunt to Benefit COVID-19 Charities

Misha Collins, who plays the angel Castiel on Supernatural, has been connecting with fans in new ways all season long. A few weeks back, before most of the world went into a social-distancing near-quarantine, Collins had offered behind-the-scenes photos from the long-running series’ final season to anybody who signed up to receive text messages from him (ostensibly to protect those who didn’t want to see from prospective spoilers). With the series on hiatus due to the impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic, Collins is offering a riff on something that he’s a bit famous for within the fandom: scavenger hunts.

Collins is a key player in the Guinness World Record-breaking Greatest International Scavenger Hunt the World Has Ever Seen (GISHWES), an annual, immersive scavenger hunt experience. This time around, though, he’s asking fans to respect social distancing and offering to set up a “HomeHunt” made to support people impacted by the pandemic.

“Hey, I hope you’re OK. I’m hunkered down & cabin fever is kicking in, but I wanted to gut-check something with you,” his message read. “If I ran a 1-day, stay-at-home mini-scavenger hunt in the next few weeks — a fun, virtual event designed to connect people while supporting those impacted by COVID-19 — would you want to play”

He asked fans to text him back if they were up for it, and encouraged the readers to “stay safe.”

There has not been a follow-up to the HomeHunt idea yet, although it seems plausible that he is working with some of thefolks behind GISHWES to create something that’s as creative, wild, and fun as they possibly can…while everyone is more or less stuck within a few blocks of their house.

Back in March, Supernatural showrunner Andrew Dabb revealed that the series was largely finished filming, but had significant post-production work to do, and said that the then-current episode would be the last for a while.

“Our visual effects and sound departments have closed because of the outbreak. So, right now, the episodes can’t be finished.”

Of course, fans are upset about the delay, but Dabb is not leaving them in the cold. The producer promised his Twitter followers that the #SPNFamily will have “some special treats coming along the way to help us all get through this.”

This, of course, being the ongoing pandemic. Supernatural was just two episodes away from finishing its final season, and those lingering episodes will debut once the global emergency eases up.