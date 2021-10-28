Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ Sauce Trends After Fans Spot a Bottle in Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook Meta Video

Frankly, where to even begin with this? Today came the news from Mark Zuckerberg that the company formerly known as Facebook has officially changed its name, perhaps after months of very bad press or perhaps it was all a coincidence, and will now be known as Meta. The change was revealed in an extensive video from Zuckerberg who apparently took a page out of the Marvel handbook and snuck in an Easter egg, one that online denizens noticed quite quickly. A now infamous video of Zuckerberg participating in the normal human activity of “smoking meats” while singing the praises of the condiments of the Sweet Baby Ray’s brand is a favorite online, and Zuckerberg knows this apparently, as he snuck a bottle into the video.

Buzzfeed reporter Katie Notopoulos was seemingly the first to notice the addition of the bottle in the video. The flavor cannot be clearly read due to its placement, but it’s undoubtedly a bottle of the sauce on the shelf of what appears to be Zuckerberg’s living room, where we all in fact keep our BBQ sauces. The addition of the Sweet Baby Ray’s and Zuckerberg’s acknowledgement of the meme has sent the internet into a tailspin, with memes about the new company name already flowing freely and now these on top of it. In the end you could say it’s all very meta; or perhaps Mark has so many bottles of Sweet Baby Ray’s around the house that he simply didn’t realize this one, next to some books and a photo of a dog, would be in the shot. You be the judge..

Everyone was quick to make fun of it, we’ve collected the best below.

He did it

OH MY GOD pic.twitter.com/w6yE2NG5pu — Katie Notopoulos (@katienotopoulos) October 28, 2021

It’s all in the name

He needs to come off likeable

Zucc out here trying to be quirky and relatable with a bottle of Sweet Baby Rays pic.twitter.com/4zsOKquffi — Bo Moore (@usebomswisely) October 28, 2021

What, you don’t?

https://twitter.com/jengates/status/1453796888302456832

Error 404

There's a single error in his AI coding algorithm that mistakes Sweet Baby Rays for a bookend https://t.co/aRkmFjTFnP — 🕷️🍭🎃#1 JEGAN FAN 🎃🍭🕷️ (@JEGANMANHUNTER) October 28, 2021

People would buy these

sweet baby rays book holder. SWEET BABY RAYS BOOK HOLDER. pic.twitter.com/w9vD90xgvT — Ryan Mac 🙃 (@RMac18) October 28, 2021

It is, in fact, good.

This is the first humanizing thing I've ever seen regarding Zuck. Sweet Baby Rays is good shit https://t.co/GJeSbLbJJD — Good Tweetman (@Goodtweet_man) October 28, 2021

ponder the question

https://twitter.com/SEA_Liens/status/1453833983876161543

Just not feeling it tonight hun

babe what’s wrong you haven’t touched your sweet baby rays book holder — angel (@angelmendoza___) October 28, 2021

There’s books too