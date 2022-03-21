Sylvester Stallone Launching His Own NFTs

Sylvester Stallone is getting in on the NFT market. The actor is officially launching the PlanetSLY NFT collection which, according to Deadline, is composed of 9997 generative digital art pieces celebrating Stallone’s life and film career with some of the NFTs including exclusive — and varying — levels of interaction with the actor himself including perks like dinner, virtual movie screening, exclusive events, and more. The NFT venture will launch in April.

Per the report, the launch will include both blockchain-based and real life (IRL) collectibles and PlanetSLY is described as being curated by Stallone himself as a place for fans, collectors and NFT enthusiasts to become part of his NFT community with Stallone being hands on in the creative process. PlanetSLY was created by theBIZ.com, a ventured owned by Stallone and entrepreneur Bill Zanker. According to the PlanetSLY website, the project “celebrates the underdog who turned a boxing screenplay into film history. Sly is the only U.S. actor to boast a #1 box office film in 6 consecutive decades)

As for the NFTs, they are called SLYguys. Fans wanting to get first access to the NFT sale via an invite-only presale need to show “SLYLove” by submitting a 1-minute video on their social media channels that demonstrates Stallone fandom, be it an impression, art, or more. There is also a Discord channel fans are encouraged to interact in to better their chances at early access. Fans who are chosen for Tier 1 access are guaranteed the opportunity to mint up to 3 SLYGuy NFTs before everyone else while Tier 2 get the chance to mint up to three before the public sale on a first-come, first-served basis.

Additionally, some lucky NFT holders will get to participate in the Ultimate Stallone Experience Dinner and Afterparty later in 2022. In order to gain access, fans have to have at least 3 SLYGuy NFTs in their wallet at the time they take the “snapshot” later this summer. The website describes the event as “over the top” and a free day and night celebration of the life and career of Sly. It’s set to take place in Miami and will include a gala dinner with Stallone.

Details about the SLYGuys NFTs and information about the sale are on the PlanetSly.com site.

What do you think about Stallone getting in on the NFT market? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.