Taco Bell Launches Monthly Taco Subscription Service

Subscription boxes are all the rage these days, and Taco Bell isn’t trying to lose out on all the fun. Thursday, the fast-food chain announced its Taco Lover’s Pass, a subscription service that allows fans of the restaurant heavily-discounted tacos to spread throughout an entire month. Available exclusively through the Taco Bell app, you can buy the Taco Lover’s Pass for $10 and in return, you’ll be able to get one taco per day for the next 30 days.

Once you purchase the pass, a special category will open up within the Taco Bell app where you can redeem one of seven different daily tacos: Cruncy Tacos, Crunchy Taco Supreme, Soft Taco, Soft Taco Supreme, Spicy Potatoo Soft Taco, Doritos Locos Tacos, or the Doritos Locos Tacos Supreme.

“There’s no better way to kick off 2022, especially Taco Bell’s 60th anniversary year, than by inviting our fans to enjoy our most iconic tacos every day for 30 days, all while underscoring our commitment to digital innovation and value,” Taco Bell chief digital officer Zipporah Allen says in a press release. “Tacos are in our DNA, and we’re thrilled to offer our most ordered menu item through the Taco Lover’s Pass. It’s a fun way to continue offering unique ways to reward our most loyal fans through our digital access points.”

30 tacos. 30 days. 10 dollars.

As the fine print on the deal points out, no substitutions are allowed under the deal and may incur an upcharge, and it seems like you’re only able to get one free taco per day, without them rolling over or “stacking,” so you’ll be unable to save up for a week and cash in a seven-taco day.

As with other promotions, the price per pass may change dependent on the market you reside in.