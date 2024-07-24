Taco Bell’s Newest Item Is Super Viral

The latest Taco Bell menu item is turning into a bonafide hit. Earlier this month, the Bell released its Cheesy Street Chalupa, a thicker take on classic street tacos. Using a Quesalupa-inspired chalupa shell, the Taco Bell offering uses onions and cilantro plus upgraded meat options as a nod to street tacos.
“The Chalupa has taken many delicious forms over the years, but with the Cheesy Street Chalupas, we set out to create a new flavor-rich way for fans to enjoy the beloved menu item,” Taco Bell chief innovator Luis Restrepo offered in a press release. “The fresh onions and cilantro atop layers of cheese and premium proteins seasoned to perfection adds a different flavor profile and is our playful nod to the street taco that we all know and love.”
As part of the item’s launch Taco Bell is offering a free Cheesy Street Chalupa with any order $25 and above made through the Taco Bell app from August 1st to August 4th.
“The Cheesy Street Chalupa is the single greatest Taco Bell item since the introduction of the Baja Blast,” @__beasly tweeted of the item.
@SophieXylia added, “I’m here to tell you that the cheesy street chalupas are the best new Taco Bell menu item in years. 10/10, no notes, chef’s kiss.”
The Cheesy Street Chalupas are available as a pair for $5.49, and you can choose between Cantina chicken or marinated steak. There’s no exact date when they’ll no longer be available as Taco Bell says they’ll be in stores as supplies last.
- The Cantina Chicken Menu debuts a new flavorful chicken that’s been oven-roasted, shredded, and packed with a savory seasoning of Mexican spices including pasilla and other varieties of chilies. Also, the menu adds all-new ingredients including purple cabbage, pico de gallo, a white corn taco shell and an addition to the brand’s sauce packet lineup, Avocado Verde Salsa. The menu adds five items that will soon be available nationwide to satisfy any craving – any time of day – including the Cantina Chicken Burrito, Cantina Chicken Taco (soft or crispy), Cantina Chicken Quesadilla and the Cantina Chicken Bowl.
- Cheesy Chicken Crispanada: Arriving to menus nationwide on February 15, the Cheesy Chicken Crispanada consists of tender chicken marinated and slow cooked with garlic, tomato and onion, combined with a harmonious blend of monterey pepper jack, cheddar and mozzarella cheeses, all tucked inside a delicate pastry dough crisped to perfection. The menu item takes inspiration from the beloved empanada and is fused with the Taco Bell flavors fans already love.
- Crispy Chicken Nuggets: That’s right! Taco Bell is bringing yet another chicken innovation in Crispy Chicken Nuggets, which consists of all-white meat chicken marinated in spiced jalapeño buttermilk before being breaded in a tortilla coating and fried to crispy glory. Fans can choose from two new delectable sauce options: signature Bell sauce, crafted with tomatoes, red chiles, onion, and garlic, or the hot and sweet Jalapeño Honey Mustard, featuring sweet honey mustard with a kick of jalapeño.
- Cheesy Street Chalupas: The Cheesy Street Chalupas feature a cheesy flatbread with a small tortilla that is stuffed generously with a mouthwatering blend of mozzarella and pepper jack cheeses and fried together then filled with a choice of slow-roasted chicken or savory grilled, marinated steak, a flavorful sauce, and topped with a layer of diced onions and cilantro. Each order will come with two Cheesy Street Chalupas.
- MTN DEW BAJA BLAST™ Gelato: Taco Bell fans asked, and now the brand is delivering! First tested in 2023, the delectable gelato will be making its nationwide debut, giving fans more ways to celebrate the Baja Blast 20th year anniversary. The creamy and delicious treat is infused with the iconic BAJA BLAST Tropical Lime flavor and is a perfect complementary addition to any cheesy, spicy, saucy order on the Taco Bell menu.
- Cheesy Enchilada Dipping Taco: Building on the success of last year›s Grilled Cheese Dipping Taco, Taco Bell is introducing a new version that adds inspiration from enchiladas via the Cheesy Enchilada Dipping Taco, featuring slow roasted chicken and a layered enchilada dipping sauce.
- Dulce de Leche Cinnabon Delights: Taco Bell is bringing more flavors to the iconic Cinnabon Delights with a new Dulce de Leche flavor.
Taco Bell is bringing more bold and intentionally Mexican-inspired flavors to the world in 2024. More than a dozen food innovations are making their way out of the Test Kitchen and will be available to fans for a limited time at participating locations, while supplies last. These newest menu items include: