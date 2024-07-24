Taco Bell’s Newest Item Is Super Viral

The latest Taco Bell menu item is turning into a bonafide hit. Earlier this month, the Bell released its Cheesy Street Chalupa, a thicker take on classic street tacos. Using a Quesalupa-inspired chalupa shell, the Taco Bell offering uses onions and cilantro plus upgraded meat options as a nod to street tacos.

“The Chalupa has taken many delicious forms over the years, but with the Cheesy Street Chalupas, we set out to create a new flavor-rich way for fans to enjoy the beloved menu item,” Taco Bell chief innovator Luis Restrepo offered in a press release. “The fresh onions and cilantro atop layers of cheese and premium proteins seasoned to perfection adds a different flavor profile and is our playful nod to the street taco that we all know and love.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

As part of the item’s launch Taco Bell is offering a free Cheesy Street Chalupa with any order $25 and above made through the Taco Bell app from August 1st to August 4th.

“The Cheesy Street Chalupa is the single greatest Taco Bell item since the introduction of the Baja Blast,” @__beasly tweeted of the item.

@SophieXylia added, “I’m here to tell you that the cheesy street chalupas are the best new Taco Bell menu item in years. 10/10, no notes, chef’s kiss.”

The Cheesy Street Chalupas are available as a pair for $5.49, and you can choose between Cantina chicken or marinated steak. There’s no exact date when they’ll no longer be available as Taco Bell says they’ll be in stores as supplies last.

More information on the Cheesy Street Chalupas, plus other upcoming Taco Bell releases this year, can be found below.

Taco Bell’s full release slate, as provided by the restaurant, can be found below.

The Cantina Chicken Menu debuts a new flavorful chicken that’s been oven-roasted, shredded, and packed with a savory seasoning of Mexican spices including pasilla and other varieties of chilies. Also, the menu adds all-new ingredients including purple cabbage, pico de gallo, a white corn taco shell and an addition to the brand’s sauce packet lineup, Avocado Verde Salsa. The menu adds five items that will soon be available nationwide to satisfy any craving – any time of day – including the Cantina Chicken Burrito, Cantina Chicken Taco (soft or crispy), Cantina Chicken Quesadilla and the Cantina Chicken Bowl.