Taco Bell's Free Taco Tuesday Tacos Start Today

The Taco Tuesday celebrations are officially underway. For the first time since the trademark was freed earlier this summer, Taco Bell is celebrating the weekly holiday in a big way. Beginning today, Tuesday, August 15th, the fast-food taco joint is giving away a free Doritos Locos Taco to anyone that's interested. Like the chain's free pandemic-era taco offerings, no purchase is necessary to take advantage of the free taco offer. If you simply want your free Doritos Locos Taco, you can swing by your local Taco Bell and stake your claim.

"Taco Tuesday belongs to all who make, sell, eat and celebrate tacos, and this Free-For-All will not only thank taco fans who supported the cause, but will also spotlight local restaurants and vendors who can now embrace Taco Tuesdays without fear of legal action," Taco Bell chief marketer Taylor Montgomery says of the news. "When tacos win, we all win. We all win when Taco John's decides to release its trademark registration, we all win when taco vendors everywhere are free to join the movement, and we all win when taco fans can freely celebrate and support Taco Tuesdays at Taco Bell or anywhere else."

Every Tuesday between now and September 5th, Taco Bell will giveaway a free Doritos Locos Taco to anyone interested. On September 12th, the chain will be partnering up with DoorDash to give dashees free food from whatever Mexican restaurant they so desire.

The Taco Tuesday promotion will be available in 49 of the 50 states. Given there's still a trademark registration active in New Jersey, Taco Bell is unable to promote the "holiday" in the Garden State.

"I am grateful for all parties involved, I believe Taco John's did the right thing, and I deeply respect that, Taco Tuesday belongs to everyone. Now restaurants around the United States can freely celebrate Taco Tuesday without fear of retribution," TacoTuesday.com founder Pam Waitt said in a statement after Taco John's release was made public. "Restaurants depend on Taco Tuesdays to help their bottom line and millions of people love celebrating it. When something becomes as popular as Taco Tuesday, it cultivates a sense of familiarity and happiness among taco fans."