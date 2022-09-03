Taco Bell Sets Premiere Date for Dolly Parton's Mexican Pizza Musical

Taco Bell will soon usher in the return of its Mexican Pizza in a big way. With the fan-favorite item set to return just under two weeks from now, the fast-food chain announced Friday the item will be returning to menus the same as it releases Mexican Pizza: The Musical starring Dolly Parton and Doja Cat.

Originally set to debut earlier this year, Taco Bell has now revealed September 15th as the new launch date for the musical. Featuring the aforementioned singers, the musical's third act will be released on TikTok at 5 p.m. Eastern on the 15th, with addewd music from singer-songwriters Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear. In total, 21 musicians took part in the event, which was written by Barlow, Bear, and Hannah Friedman.

"Our menu is full of fan favorites, but the Mexican Pizza is at the top of that list. From its flashy introduction to menus in 1985 as 'Pizzazz Pizza' to its inspiration behind the creation of infamous jingles, Mexican Pizza has a long history with the brand and I'm glad we could give fans what they crave and bring our classic Mexican Pizza back home where it belongs," Taco Bell CEO Mark King previously said when announcing the return of the item.

The Mexican Pizza was first introduced in 1985 before being removed in 2020 at the height of the pandemic. An online petition started by Krish Jagirdar was one of the main pushing forces the return of the item, which came back in May of this year before selling out of temporary items.

"Like many Indian-Americans who grew up vegetarian, we had limited access to the 'fun' fast food, so Taco Bell became a bridge to belonging in American culture for many kids like me who grew up in immigrant households," the petitioner added in the release. "That's what made it especially devastating when the Mexican Pizza was pulled from menus in 2020, but fast forward two years later and I found myself on a conference call with the Taco Bell team as they shared news of the return of the Mexican Pizza, showing that listening to their fans is clearly embedded in their DNA. It's one of the many reasons Taco Bell is more than just another fast-food restaurant."

Now, the Mexican Pizza will return for good—alongside its very own musical—on September 15th.