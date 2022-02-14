Taco Bell Teases Mysterious New Promotion

Taco Bell has partnered with Doja Cat for the company’s Super Bowl LVI ad, which aired Sunday night during the NFL Championship’s final quarter. Now, the beloved fast-food joint is teasing a major reward for the most dedicated fans of the taco joint. Late Sunday evening, Taco Bell announced that anyone signed up as a member for Taco Bell Rewards by 11:59 p.m. Pacific time would be treated to “something saucy.”

Those signed up for Taco Bell Rewards received a notice shortly after the chain’s Super Bowl ad air ran, teasing a reward being added to their account that will be revealed on May 19th. What the reward is, exactly, remains to be seen.

Interestingly enough, Doja Cat began working with Taco Bell last year right around the time the chain opted to removed the Mexican Pizza from the menu. Could the beloved item be making a return?

There is some small print involved with the deal. Only those we sign up for Taco Bell Rewards before 11:50 p.m. Pacific time on Sunday, February 13th will get the “IOU,” redeemable beginning 5/19.

At the onset of the pandemic, Taco Bell quickly reassessed its menu to become more streamlined in a changing fast-food landscape.

“We’re constantly evaluating ways to provide a more efficient restaurant experience, and have already begun to see progress from streamlining our menu,” Taco Bell President Mike Grams said in a statement at the time. “While we know fans may be understandably sad to see some of their favorites go, this evolution of our menu truly paves the way for fresh new ideas. The creativity and innovation in our kitchen hasn’t slowed down at all, and we look forward to rolling out new fan favorites.”