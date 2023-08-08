Taco Bell Celebrates Taco Tuesday Trademark Liberation by Giving Away Millions of Free Tacos

In its first major announcement since Taco John's officially released its trademark on Taco Tuesday, Taco Bell is celebrating in a big way. Tuesday, the company revealed it's giving away free tacos for nearly the entire next month. Beginning next Tuesday, August 15th, every Taco Bell location will gift taco fiends a free Doritos Locos Taco, similar to the chain's frequent giveaways during the pandemic.

Free Doritos Locos Tacos will be available every Tuesday leading up to Tuesday, September 12th, which is when the real celebration begins. According to the taco chain, it's partnered with DoorDash to giveaway a whopping $5 million worth of tacos on September 12th, regardless of which chain or Mexican restaurant you order them from. Exact details for the September 12th have yet to be unveiled, but you can plan on eating tacos every week for the next month if need be.

"Taco Tuesday belongs to all who make, sell, eat and celebrate tacos, and this Free-For-All will not only thank taco fans who supported the cause, but will also spotlight local restaurants and vendors who can now embrace Taco Tuesdays without fear of legal action," Taco Bell chief marketer Taylor Montgomery said in the announcement. "When tacos win, we all win. We all win when Taco John's decides to release its trademark registration, we all win when taco vendors everywhere are free to join the movement, and we all win when taco fans can freely celebrate and support Taco Tuesdays at Taco Bell or anywhere else."

The Taco Tuesday promotion will be available in 49 of the 50 states. Given there's still a trademark registration active in New Jersey, Taco Bell is unable to promote the "holiday" in the Garden State.

"I am grateful for all parties involved, I believe Taco John's did the right thing, and I deeply respect that, Taco Tuesday belongs to everyone. Now restaurants around the United States can freely celebrate Taco Tuesday without fear of retribution," TacoTuesday.com founder Pam Waitt said in a statement after Taco John's release was made public. "Restaurants depend on Taco Tuesdays to help their bottom line and millions of people love celebrating it. When something becomes as popular as Taco Tuesday, it cultivates a sense of familiarity and happiness among taco fans."