Taco Bell Testing New Cantina Crispy Melt Taco

✖

Taco Bell fans may have had to say goodbye to quite a few beloved menu items with the fast food establishment's recent menu shift, but for fans in select markets Taco Bell is testing a new menu item that may just help fill the void. According to Chewboom, Taco Bell is testing a new taco called the Cantina Crispy Melt Taco. The new taco creation has been popping up in the Detroit area specifically and is notably different from other taco offerings in that it features a white corn shell and plenty of nacho cheese sauce.

The Cantina Crispy Melt Taco features a freshly friend white corn shell that's filled with melted nacho cheese sauce and three-cheese blend, seasoned beef, and topped with reduced-fat sour cream, lettuce, shredded cheddar cheese, and diced tomatoes. The Cantina Crispy Melt Taco can be made vegetarian replacing the seasoned beef with black beans.

For those with the Cantina Crispy Melt Taco in their market, you can order it a la carte for $1.00 or as part of a $5 box served alongside a Beef Chalupa Supreme, Crunch Taco, and medium fountain drink. At this time, the Cantina Crispy Melt Taco is not available nationwide, but with the recent menu shakeup, Taco Bell has indicated that while the changes were part of streamlining operations, they are also looking to add new items to the menu, especially in growing categories, such as plant-based offerings.

"We’re clearing space on our menu to create a more efficient Taco Bell experience Beginning August 13, we will be simplifying our menu to streamline operations. This evolved menu approach comes after months of analyzing the new way we are running our restaurants. With safety top of mind, we want to ensure an easy and fast ordering experience for our guests and team members," the official Taco Bell statement reads. "While some old favorites may be retiring, the continued creativity coming from our Food Innovation Team is non-stop.

And while change is hard, a simplified menu and innovation process will leave room for new fan favorites, continued progress in categories such as plant-based diets, and even opportunities for the return of some classics on a limited time basis."

Would you like to see the Cantina Crispy Melt Taco hit menus nationwide? Have you been lucky enough to try one? Let us know in the comments.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.