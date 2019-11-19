Taco Bell Shows You How to Blend Rolled Chicken Tacos Into a Soup

We’re a little over a week away from Thanksgiving, and some overly-prepared people are surely gathering their array of recipes for the big day. If your festivities need a little extra indulgence – and a lot of processed Tex-Mex flair – then Taco Bell has officially come to your rescue. On Monday, the company unveiled a recipe for “Rolled Chicken Tacos Bisque”, a meal which partially consists of blended Taco Bell entrees. (Yes, you read that right.) The recipe was crafted as part of a “Friendsgiving” dinner hosted at Taco Bell headquarters, where the company’s food innovation team comes up with new twists on their menu items.

“Every November at Taco Bell Headquarters, we host a Friendsgiving dinner to celebrate and give thanks to our best friends,” Taco Bell writes on their official blog. “But we don’t serve our guests your typical, traditional Thanksgiving meal – we add a Taco Bell twist to every dish.”

The recipe calls for six Rolled Chicken Tacos (which conveniently are offered as part of Taco Bell’s new Party Pack), two of which will eventually serve as a garnish. After you saute several non-Taco Bell ingredients in a stockpot, you’re supposed to add broth and the Rolled Chicken Tacos, and then let it simmer for ten minutes. After cooling the soup for five minutes, you just add in 1 cup of heavy cream and then blend the entire mixture.

While the recipe definitely does sound unusual, it lines up fairly well with the other dishes that Taco Bell’s team came up with. The website also features photos of Nacho Fries Au Gratin, Mexican Rice Arancini, and Sauce Packet Flavored Compound Butter (which sounds way better than it should). Whether or not this all qualifies as Thanksgiving or even “Friendsgiving”-themed food is up to your own interpretation.

Unfortunately, the recipe for the Rolled Chicken Taco Bisque only serves two to four people, so it sounds like the dish might not be enough to cater your entire family Thanksgiving. But if you are brave enough to make the recipe yourself, Taco Bell suggests sharing the fruits of your labor with the hashtag #RolledChickenTacoBisque.

What do you think of Taco Bell’s Rolled Chicken Taco Bisque recipe? Will you be brave enough to make the dish for yourself? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!