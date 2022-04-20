The Homer Simpson Backs Into the Bushes Meme Is Now a Funko Pop

Unless you have been avoiding the internet over the last decade or so, and are just emerging now to read an article about a Funko Pop, you are familiar with the Homer Simpson Backs Into Bushes GIF meme. It began with a scene in a 1994 episode of The Simpsons entitled “Homer Loves Flanders” in which Homer creepily backs into the bushes after Flanders reveals that he has “family only” plans for the day. The meme transformed the moment into a reaction to the embarrassment and awkwardness that many of us experience on a near daily basis.

This iconic scene has now been transformed into a Funko Pop that every The Simpsons fan needs to have in their collection. It’s a fairly unusual design for Funko in general, which makes it extra interesting. What’s more, The Homer in Hedges Funko Pop is an Entertainment Earth exclusive that you can only get right here for $13.99 with a release date set for July.

Note that Entertainment Earth is offering free shipping on all orders $39+ when you use the code SPRINGFREE22 at checkout, so you might want to check out their entire Funko lineup, especially their other meme Funko Pop exclusives, which include Spider-Man Impostor and This Is Fine Dog.

The Homer Simpson Backs Into the Bushes Funko Pop follows another memetastic The Simpsons figure of Stupid Sexy Flanders which launched as a Hot Topic exclusive last year. It’s currently available here on eBay in the $30 range.

