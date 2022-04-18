The Marvel Iron Man Hall of Armor Funko Pop PX Exclusive Series Is Now Complete

Back in March, Funko kicked off the Iron Man Hall of Armor Funko Pop Previews Exclusive series with the Marvel Comics Iron Man Model 1 and Iron Man Model IV. Over the weekend they completed the series with the Man MK8 Silver Centurion and MK11 War Machine figures, both of which are available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth for $29.99 each with a release date set June.

Note that the first two figures in the series are still available via that link if you haven’t grabbed them yet, and all Entertainment Earth orders $39+ ship free in the US with the code SPRINGFREE22 at checkout. The Hall of Armor Funko Pops feature stackable alcoves for each figure, so you’ll be able to build your own hall of armor display if you have the complete collection. Quantities are limited on these, so reserve them while you can.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Funko has been on a tear lately with regard to Marvel-themed Funko Pops, so you won’t have any trouble getting over that $39 threshold. You can take a look at some of the most recent headlines below.

You can keep tabs on all of the latest and greatest Funko Pop releases right here.