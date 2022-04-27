Jurassic World: Dominion Gets a Massive Wave of Funko Pops

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Jurassic World: Dominion is going to be especially exciting for Jurassic Park fans as original cast members Sam Neil, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum are reprising their roles as Dr. Alan Grant, Dr. Ellie Sattler, and Dr. Ian Malcolm respectively. That said, the legacy of the franchise has been celebrated in over the last few months with new merch based on both Jurassic Park and Jurassic World, and now Funko is chiming in with a huge wave of Pop figures.

Common figures in the Jurassic World: Dominion Funko Pop collection include Claire Dearing, Ian Malcolm, Owen Grady, Ellie Sattler, and Maisie Lockwood in the humans category. The dinosaur Funko Pops include Atrociraptor (Ghost), Giganotosaurus, a 10-inch Giganotosaurus, Blue and Beta Pop and Buddy, T.Rex, and Therizinosaurus. Pre-orders for all of these figures are live here at Entertainment Earth along with Mystery Minis and Pop Keychains. Note that US shipping is free at Entertainment Earth with orders $39+ when you use the code SPRINGFREE22 at checkout. You can also find them here at Pop In a Box and here on Amazon.

As far as exclusives in the Jurassic World: Dominion Funko Pop wave are concerned, dinosaur variants will be available at Target, BAM and the Funko Shop soon. Dr. Alan Grant is a Walmart exclusive. This article will be updated with pre-order links as they become available. Stay tuned.

A synopsis for Jurassic World: Dominion reads:

"This summer, experience the epic conclusion to the Jurassic era as two generations unite for the first time. Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are joined by Oscar®-winner Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill in Jurassic World Dominion, a bold, timely and breathtaking new adventure that spans the globe."

"From Jurassic World architect and director Colin Trevorrow, Dominion takes place four years after Isla Nublar has been destroyed. Dinosaurs now live-and hunt-alongside humans all over the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine, once and for all, whether human beings are to remain the apex predators on a planet they now share with history's most fearsome creatures."

Jurassic World: Dominion hits theaters on June 10th.