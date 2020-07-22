Funko’s Spider-Man Impostor Pop 2-Pack Exclusive Is Back In Stock

The Spider-Man pointing at impostor Spider-Man meme has been going strong for years thanks to the fact that making unflattering comparisons and pointing out hypocrisy is consistently funny. The meme originated with an episode of the 1967 ABC Spider-Man cartoon entitled “Double Identity”, which involved a criminal named Charles Cameo impersonating Spider-Man in order to steal art. Funko could have gone with a Moment Pop figure to depict the scene from the meme, but they wisely chose to run it as a 2-pack with a background insert, which makes it more versatile. Spider-Man points at Spider-Man! Spider-Man points at you! Spider-Man points at your dog! The possibilities are endless.

First announced way back in May of 2020, the Spider-Man Impostor Pop 2-Pack has been sold out for quite some time. However, it is back in stock here at Entertainment Earth (exclusive) for $24.99 with a release date set for July 2022. It’s a limited edition and this run may be its last, so grab one before they’re gone.

