The Pop-Tarts Bowl's Bizarre Mascot Takes the Internet by Storm

The college bowl season is officially upon us, with a string of teams competing in various championship games. Amid the deluge of sponsored bowl games, a newer addition to the hierarchy — inaugural Pop-Tarts Bowl played between Kansas State and NC State — has caught a lot of attention. The highlight of the Thursday night game might have been the Pop-Tarts mascot, who debuted prior to the start of the game with great fanfare.

After emerging from a giant toaster outfitted with pyrotechnics, the Pop-Tarts mascot caused a fair amount of chaos during the game — but with a unique caveat. As play-by-play announcer Anish Shroff announced, the giant Pop-Tart is actually edible, and would be eaten by the winning team as part of their post-game celebration. Through a bit of behind-the-scenes magic, Kansas State's players got to do exactly that — and the end result was something that had to be seen to be believed.

It's safe to say that the Pop-Tart mascot provided a lot of joy and a lot of confusion, provoking some hilarious reactions on social media. Here are a few of our favorites.