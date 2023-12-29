The Pop-Tarts Bowl's Bizarre Mascot Takes the Internet by Storm
Viewers love the life-size — and edible — college bowl mascot.
The college bowl season is officially upon us, with a string of teams competing in various championship games. Amid the deluge of sponsored bowl games, a newer addition to the hierarchy — inaugural Pop-Tarts Bowl played between Kansas State and NC State — has caught a lot of attention. The highlight of the Thursday night game might have been the Pop-Tarts mascot, who debuted prior to the start of the game with great fanfare.
After emerging from a giant toaster outfitted with pyrotechnics, the Pop-Tarts mascot caused a fair amount of chaos during the game — but with a unique caveat. As play-by-play announcer Anish Shroff announced, the giant Pop-Tart is actually edible, and would be eaten by the winning team as part of their post-game celebration. Through a bit of behind-the-scenes magic, Kansas State's players got to do exactly that — and the end result was something that had to be seen to be believed.
THE POP-TARTS BOWL 😤 pic.twitter.com/1INhxJsVyt— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) December 28, 2023
It's safe to say that the Pop-Tart mascot provided a lot of joy and a lot of confusion, provoking some hilarious reactions on social media. Here are a few of our favorites.
Are You Ready for It?
prevnext
Not the poptart recreating the Eras Tour Reputation set I’m dying pic.twitter.com/djRRcKfPD2— Madeline Hill (@mad_hill) December 28, 2023
Die For Him
prevnext
I would die for this Pop Tart pic.twitter.com/VJqPEPzlMB— Mr. Sñrub (@BurnsSnrub) December 29, 2023
Praise Him
prevnext
Poptart is our new god pic.twitter.com/gu68CHoZ87— amy (@bergeambe) December 29, 2023
Something Special
prevnext
Truly a legacy performance from the Pop Tart mascot tonight. We witnessed something special here. pic.twitter.com/Zudzr5p6ZQ— Old Row K-State🌾 (@OldRowKansasSt) December 29, 2023
Too Much
prevnext
Dad, what was it like to have the Duke’s Mayo Bowl and the Pop Tarts Bowl on back to back nights? pic.twitter.com/Zvao8WY3GB— Cameron Stuart (@realcamstuart) December 29, 2023
RIP
prevnext
Mr. Pop-Tart being lowered into the giant toaster like https://t.co/WSX57TwuMz pic.twitter.com/bMg2pLZtd5— Paysoninho (@paysoninho) December 29, 2023
Love You
prevnext
I love you pop tart mascot pic.twitter.com/bsSQt25uAA— Exquisite Armantè (@ExquisiteWill) December 29, 2023
Devour
prevnext
The crowd right before the poor man sized Pop Tart gets devoured on live television #PopTartsBowl pic.twitter.com/IuWb17DBI8— Mason Florus (@bigmase75) December 29, 2023
Cinema
prevnext
me watching the pop tart mascot kill himself after the pop tarts bowl pic.twitter.com/j0mkvHGFTZ— kathleen (@kathleen_hanley) December 29, 2023
Sad
prev
I wish I were eating the anthropomorphic pop tart 😭 pic.twitter.com/EotdXFfMIC— but doctor, i am (@BarrelJumpist) December 29, 2023