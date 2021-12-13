The Predator and Tomorrow War Star Yvonne Strahovski Welcomes Second Child

The Predator and The Tomorrow War star Yvonne Strahovski and husband Tim Loden have welcomed their second child, On Instagram last week, Strahovski announced the birth of the baby boy, whose name has not been revealed, with a sweet photo of herself holding the newborn. Strahovski captioned the photo “An angel joined our world this past week. Welcome to the family my love. I love you so very much.” You can check out the post yourself below.

Strahovski first revealed that she was expecting back in late June on the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere for The Tomorrow War. At the time she revealed that she was having a boy. Strahovski and Loden are already the parents of another son, three-year-old William.

In addition to her film work, Strahovski also stars in Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale. In the series, Strahovski plays Serena Joy Waterford, wife of Commander Fred Waterford. Season Four of the series left off with Serena, who has long been desperate to become a mother, pregnant. The series has been renewed for a fifth season that is expected to arrive sometime in 2022. Back in 2019, Strahovski spoke about what it was like going back to work on the series after having given birth to her first child in October 2018.

“It was definitely one of the hardest and most challenging moments ever in my entire career,” Strahovski told Glamour U.K. “Coming back to work with a newborn and all the sleep deprivation that comes with that, plus I was breastfeeding. I was running in between set and my trailer, breastfeeding on demand and doing scene work. It was crazy being all ‘miserable Serena’ and then coming in and having so much. joy looking at my baby, and then going back into the scene and then coming back again and breastfeeding and being happy.”

Congratulations to Strahovski and her family!